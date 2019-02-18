Global Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

Global stocks rose as investors eyed the next steps in the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

No Signs of Recession Says Germany's Bundesbank

Germany's economic slowdown doesn't appear to be turning into a recession, the country's central bank said Monday, as temporary bottlenecks in the auto industry are subsiding and the labor market remains strong.

The Search for Reliable Chinese Jobs Data Intensifies

There's unreliable Chinese economic data, and then there are China's unemployment figures.

Bad News Is Good News for Stocks Again

Stocks are up around the world almost uniformly this year, even as economic data has disappointed and earnings forecasts have been cut.

Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases January meeting minutes. The U.S. will also see fresh data on home sales and durable goods.

Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns.

Contradictory Data Confound Economists

Economic data are usually noisy, but this week included an onslaught of negative and often contradictory signals that made even seasoned economists scratch their heads.

Nasdaq Exits Bear Market as Stocks Rally

The new year rally in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to its eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the index exited from the bear market it entered in late 2018.

Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019.

Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading.