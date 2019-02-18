Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Nasdaq  >  NASDAQ Comp.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/15 05:15:59 pm
7472.4101 PTS   +0.61%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:34aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

Global stocks rose as investors eyed the next steps in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
No Signs of Recession Says Germany's Bundesbank

Germany's economic slowdown doesn't appear to be turning into a recession, the country's central bank said Monday, as temporary bottlenecks in the auto industry are subsiding and the labor market remains strong. 

 
The Search for Reliable Chinese Jobs Data Intensifies

There's unreliable Chinese economic data, and then there are China's unemployment figures. 

 
Bad News Is Good News for Stocks Again

Stocks are up around the world almost uniformly this year, even as economic data has disappointed and earnings forecasts have been cut. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases January meeting minutes. The U.S. will also see fresh data on home sales and durable goods. 

 
Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns. 

 
Contradictory Data Confound Economists

Economic data are usually noisy, but this week included an onslaught of negative and often contradictory signals that made even seasoned economists scratch their heads. 

 
Nasdaq Exits Bear Market as Stocks Rally

The new year rally in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to its eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the index exited from the bear market it entered in late 2018. 

 
Fed's Daly Sees Good Chance of No Rate Rises This Year

Mary Daly, the new head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said that while it is too early to make a formal call on the policy path, there is a good chance the U.S. central bank won't need to raise interest rates in 2019. 

 
Big Three Stock Exchanges Sue SEC Over Trading-Fee Plan

In an unprecedented legal confrontation, the three biggest U.S. stock-exchange groups are taking on their own regulator to block an initiative that seeks to limit the fees they can charge for trading.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:34aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:58aGlobal Stocks Wobble as U.S.-China Trade Talks Enter New Week
DJ
03:49aGlobal Stocks Edge Up as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Kick Higher On Renewed U.S.-China Trade Hopes
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) 1.08 Delayed Quote.92.17%
IDEAL POWER INC 0.5219 Delayed Quote.37.34%
OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION 5.21 Delayed Quote.37.11%
PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT MANAGEMNT CO LTD 4.5 Delayed Quote.30.81%
TRANSLATE BIO INC 9.35 Delayed Quote.26.87%
IFRESH INC 1.04 Delayed Quote.-26.24%
PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 1.14 Delayed Quote.-29.19%
ARCIMOTO INC 4.88 Delayed Quote.-31.27%
MARIN SOFTWARE INC 4.4 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
ACHAOGEN INC 0.9178 Delayed Quote.-35.37%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.