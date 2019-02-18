Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/15 05:15:59 pm
7472.4101 PTS   +0.61%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/18/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Global Stocks Edge Higher as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

Global stocks edged up as renewed hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China helped boost sentiment. 

 
No Signs of Recession Says Germany's Bundesbank

Germany's economic slowdown doesn't appear to be turning into a recession, the country's central bank said Monday, as temporary bottlenecks in the auto industry are subsiding and the labor market remains strong. 

 
Brexit Rift Deepens as U.K. Labour Lawmakers Quit Party

Seven lawmakers left the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party, the biggest defection from a major British political party in nearly 40 years and the latest evidence that Brexit is accelerating a realignment of the country's politics. 

 
In a Volatile World, Europe Struggles to Find Its Voice

Alarmed by the erosion of the post-Cold War order, Europeans are grasping at ways to influence a world in which Russia, China and the U.S. under President Trump are all fighting for predominance. 

 
The Search for Reliable Chinese Jobs Data Intensifies

There's unreliable Chinese economic data, and then there are China's unemployment figures. 

 
Bad News Is Good News for Stocks Again

Stocks are up around the world almost uniformly this year, even as economic data has disappointed and earnings forecasts have been cut. 

 
Global Economy Week Ahead

In the week ahead, the U.S. Federal Reserve releases January meeting minutes. The U.S. will also see fresh data on home sales and durable goods. 

 
Europe Playing Catch-Up on New Benchmark Rates

Regulators have called for new benchmarks to replace Libor and other interbank rates by early next year, but Europe's new euro short-term rate won't be ready until October, raising concerns. 

 
Contradictory Data Confound Economists

Economic data are usually noisy, but this week included an onslaught of negative and often contradictory signals that made even seasoned economists scratch their heads. 

 
Nasdaq Exits Bear Market as Stocks Rally

The new year rally in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to its eighth consecutive weekly rise, and the index exited from the bear market it entered in late 2018.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.11.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.12.62%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.10.72%
