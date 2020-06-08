World Bank Sees 5.2% Decline in Global Economy in 2020 From Coronavirus

The global economy is expected to shrink by about 5.2% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, making it one of the four most severe downturns in 150 years, the World Bank said Monday.

U.S. Stocks Keep Rising After Last Week's Rally

U.S. stocks rose as investors continued to assess the pace of the economic recovery. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index was on track for its first record close since February.

Consumers 'More Optimistic' About Economy's Future in May, New York Fed Says

Americans are growing more upbeat about what lies ahead for the economy, even as they brace for what they see as a rise in inflationary pressure, a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday.

Federal Budget Deficit Nears $2 Trillion

The U.S. budget gap more than doubled in May, pushing the deficit for the fiscal year to near $2 trillion, as federal revenue plunged and spending soared amid the pandemic.

Oil Falters as Libyan, U.S. Production Threatens to Mute OPEC Cuts

Crude prices wobbled after a deal by OPEC and its allies to extend production cuts was offset by the prospect of increased output from Libya and U.S. shale producers.

Relief Spreads to Risky European Bank Bonds

European bank bonds have rallied over the past few weeks, escaping crisis territory thanks to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and the proposed launch of a European Union-wide recovery fund.

U.S.-Stock Funds Rallied 6.3% in May

A second month of strong advances, as coronavirus lockdowns have been lifted, has made the year-to-date declines much more tolerable.

Chimerica Isn't Dead, but the Pandemic Wounded It

Deep commercial linkages between China and the U.S. won't end overnight, but the 30% collapse in foreign investment globally expected this year offers an unparalleled opportunity for a shift.

Nasdaq Overtakes NYSE in Coronavirus-Era IPOs

Nasdaq has edged past the NYSE in IPOs this year as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed activity and reined in celebrations of corporate debuts on the NYSE's historic trading floor.

German Industrial Output Suffers Fresh Record Plunge

German industrial production suffered its steepest fall on record in April, dropping almost 18%, as the coronavirus pandemic forced companies in Europe's biggest economy to cut output.