News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/08/2020 | 08:16pm BST
Boeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens

Boeing shares have skyrocketed 58% so far this month as the aircraft maker rides a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel. 

 
U.S. Stocks Keep Rising After Last Week's Rally

U.S. stocks rose as investors continued to assess the pace of the economic recovery. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index was on track for its first record close since February. 

 
Recession in U.S. Began in February, Official Arbiter Says

Monthly economic activity "reached a clear peak" in February, marking the end of the 128-month expansion that began in June 2009, said the National Bureau of Economic Research. 

 
World Bank Sees 5.2% Decline in Global Economy in 2020 From Coronavirus

The global economy is expected to shrink by about 5.2% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, making it one of the four most severe downturns in 150 years, the World Bank said Monday. 

 
Oil Falters as Libyan, U.S. Production Threatens to Mute OPEC Cuts

Crude prices wobbled after a deal by OPEC and its allies to extend production cuts was offset by the prospect of increased output from Libya and U.S. shale producers. 

 
Federal Budget Deficit Nears $2 Trillion

The U.S. budget gap more than doubled in May, pushing the deficit for the fiscal year to near $2 trillion, as federal revenue plunged and spending soared amid the pandemic. 

 
Consumers 'More Optimistic' About Economy's Future in May, New York Fed Says

Americans are growing more upbeat about what lies ahead for the economy, even as they brace for what they see as a rise in inflationary pressure, a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday. 

 
Relief Spreads to Risky European Bank Bonds

European bank bonds have rallied over the past few weeks, escaping crisis territory thanks to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and the proposed launch of a European Union-wide recovery fund. 

 
U.S. Virus Deaths Top 116,000; New York City Begins Reopening

New York City started to reopen its economy after more than two months in lockdown. In India, cases surged, and restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and places of worships began reopening Monday. 

 
Nasdaq Overtakes NYSE in Coronavirus-Era IPOs

Nasdaq has edged past the NYSE in IPOs this year as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed activity and reined in celebrations of corporate debuts on the NYSE's historic trading floor.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.81% 230.8301 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.17% 27432.61 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.77% 40.82 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 9864.103 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 9888.898297 Delayed Quote.9.38%
S&P 500 0.77% 3218.46 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
WTI -5.42% 38.207 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
