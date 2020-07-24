Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
China Orders U.S. to Close Consulate in Retaliatory Move

The U.S. and China each moved rapidly to shut one of the other's consulates and evict diplomats, unprecedented steps that were followed by calls on both sides to ease rising tensions. 

 
Gold Climbs to a High, Topping Its 2011 Record

The precious metal rose to a closing record of $1,897.50 a troy ounce, eclipsing the price set in August 2011 as investors added bullion to their portfolios amid fears about the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Tech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down

Shares of technology heavyweights dragged U.S. stocks lower, as major stock indexes logged weekly declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed about 1%. 

 
Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Reducing Drug Prices

The orders revive a signature part of his health-policy agenda after his earlier efforts stalled. 

 
White House to Refresh Puerto Rico Oversight Board

Trump administration prepares to nominate mix of new members and holdovers that would preserve bipartisan makeup of board supervising island's finances. 

 
Economic Recoveries in U.S., Europe Take Diverging Paths

The U.S. economy lagged in July and Europe's bounced back, according to fresh surveys of purchasing managers, evidence that the two economic powerhouses are recovering at different speeds from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Businesses Hit Hard by Pandemic Drive U.S. Jobs Recovery

Health-care providers and restaurants-which closed during pandemic lockdowns-have recalled millions of laid-off workers. Increased demand has boosted job growth in the logistics, financial-services and retail industries. 

 
Senate Republicans' Coronavirus Plan Delayed Over Disagreements

Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House on unemployment insurance and direct cash payments. 

 
Russia Cuts Interest Rates to Record Low

The central bank cut its key interest rate as the pandemic pushed the economy into a deep recession and forced President Vladimir Putin this week to delay a flagship $360 billion national development plan by six years.

