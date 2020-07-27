Coronavirus Cases Surge in the U.S., Top 16 Million Globally

The U.S. registered a further 65,490 infections and 900 deaths on Saturday, as global coronavirus infections soared with more than one million new cases in the past four days.

China's Industrial Profits Rose Sharply in June

Earnings at China's large industrial companies in June rose at the strongest pace for more than a year, as improving production and falling raw material prices boosted profitability amid China's economic recovery.

Economy Week Ahead: Federal Reserve, Manufacturing, GDP

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will highlight a busy week for economic news, which includes manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China.

Gold Climbs to a High, Topping Its 2011 Record

The precious metal rose to a closing record of $1,897.50 a troy ounce, eclipsing the price set in August 2011 as investors added bullion to their portfolios amid fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP to Propose Aid Bill, With Extra Jobless Benefits Set to Expire

After days of disagreements between the White House and GOP lawmakers, Republicans are set to release their proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill on Monday, with millions of Americans on the verge of losing expanded unemployment benefits.

Trump Advisers Still Touting 'V-Shaped' Economic Recovery

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he expects a rapid economic recovery despite surges in new coronavirus infections.

Tech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down

Shares of technology heavyweights dragged U.S. stocks lower, as major stock indexes logged weekly declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed about 1%.

Investors Set Aside Worries, Driving a 'Melt-Up' in Markets

Stocks, bonds and commodities are heading for their strongest simultaneous four-month rise on record, highlighting the breadth of the market recovery during the 2020 economic slowdown.

Why Growth in the Fed's Asset Portfolio Has Paused

The Federal Reserve's asset buying is taking a break, with analysts lowering their estimates of further growth to reflect less demand for emergency credit and because the newest lending programs are proving more difficult or costly to use.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.