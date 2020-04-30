Log in
NASDAQ COMP.

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
Tech Down, But Not By Much, Amid Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup

04/30/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

The technology sector fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after a strong round of earnings.

Shares of social network Facebook surged after it posted a sharp increase in user activity during the coronavirus lockdown. Microsoft shares ticked up after the software giant eked out growth in the first quarter, as Wall Street analysts said it benefited from a strategic shift to commercial sales of subscription-based software and "cloud computing."

The Nasdaq Composite index, which tracks the largest companies including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet and Facebook, has pared its 2020 losses to almost trade flat on the year, amid signs that technology purchases will continue as corporations and consumers adjust to a "work-from-home" culture.

Shares of Amazon.com fell in late trading as its quarterly earnings report was not as strong as some investors had anticipated. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.17% 24345.72 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
NASDAQ 100 0.20% 9000.508889 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 8889.550699 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P 500 -0.92% 2912.43 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
