Tech Higher on Risk-Appetite Recovery -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as a rebound in risk appetite stoked demand for the sector.

The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high as comments from Federal Reserve Jerome Powell alleviated worries about the effects of higher interest rates on growth.

Microsoft is being investigated by U.S. authorities over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A fire on the grounds of Tesla's car factory in California on Thursday burned a scrap pile but was extinguished before it could cause major damage.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com