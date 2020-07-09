Tech Up On Momentum Bets -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum and exposure to less Covid-afflicted international markets drew investors to the sector.

"Stay-at-home plays" such as Zoom Video Communications and Microsoft added to their gains, which have generated a return of 23% for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite for the year to date.

Electric-car maker Tesla added to recent gains, with the market value of the company rising 22%, or almost $50 billion, to more than $250 billion in the past week, and Chief Executive Elon Musk taunting short-sellers who have bet against the company.

Senior executives of TikTok owner ByteDance are weighing options such as creating a new management board for TikTok or establishing a headquarters for the app outside of China to distance the app's operations from China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A quarterly chief investment officer survey by Morgan Stanley found the vast majority of them have reduced IT spending targets since the pandemic hit.

"The question is whether near-term investor expectations are properly calibrated for the severity of these deteriorating spend intentions, particularly in more frothy areas of the market such as software where 2020 consensus revenue estimates have only been adjusted down by about 1.4% since January 1st on average," said the Morgan Stanley analysts in a note entitled: "Is Wall Street Pulling Too Far Ahead of Main Street?"

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com