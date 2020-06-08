Technology Shares Rise; Nasdaq Closes at a Record High -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were higher but not by as much as the broader market as investors shifted into sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, however, posted its first record close since February. A substantial rebound in technology stocks has helped all three indexes recover a substantial portion of their losses from the market's lows in March, but the sector's outsized influence on the Nasdaq helped push that benchmark up more quickly.

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for committing financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

Ericsson AB will post negative margins in the second quarter amid high costs of launching fifth-generation network equipment in China and around 1 billion Swedish kronor ($109 million) of asset writedowns, it said Monday.

A unit of the state-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has agreed to invest 56.84 billion rupees ($752.67 million) in Jio Platforms, making it the second middle-eastern firm to do so within a week.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com