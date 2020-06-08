Log in
NASDAQ COMP.    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMP.

(COMP)
06/08 05:15:59 pm
9924.744771 PTS   +1.13%
Technology Shares Rise; Nasdaq Closes at a Record High -- Tech Roundup

06/08/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of technology companies were higher but not by as much as the broader market as investors shifted into sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, however, posted its first record close since February. A substantial rebound in technology stocks has helped all three indexes recover a substantial portion of their losses from the market's lows in March, but the sector's outsized influence on the Nasdaq helped push that benchmark up more quickly.

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for committing financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

Ericsson AB will post negative margins in the second quarter amid high costs of launching fifth-generation network equipment in China and around 1 billion Swedish kronor ($109 million) of asset writedowns, it said Monday.

A unit of the state-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has agreed to invest 56.84 billion rupees ($752.67 million) in Jio Platforms, making it the second middle-eastern firm to do so within a week. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.70% 27572.44 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
ERICSSON AB -2.01% 86.62 Delayed Quote.8.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.79% 9901.520656 Delayed Quote.12.50%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 9924.744771 Delayed Quote.9.38%
S&P 500 1.20% 3232.39 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
Latest news on NASDAQ COMP.
05:26pTechnology Shares Rise; Nasdaq Closes at a Record High -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pNasdaq hits record close
RE
05:11pIndustrials Climb as Investors Eye Economic Reopenings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:01pBoeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens -- Update
DJ
04:54pStocks rally on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
04:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain, Nasdaq Closes at Record
DJ
04:50pStocks rally on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
04:29pNasdaq hits record high as U.S. recession becomes official
RE
Chart NASDAQ COMP.
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Comp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NASDAQ COMP.
EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. 1.48 Delayed Quote.247.91%
RIGNET, INC. 2.86 Delayed Quote.115.85%
IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.110.04%
VECTOIQ ACQUISITION CORP. 73.27 Delayed Quote.103.70%
DIGITAL ALLY, INC. 5 Delayed Quote.96.85%
OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 9.04 Delayed Quote.-22.74%
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.95 Delayed Quote.-23.75%
PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 36.26 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
BIOLASE, INC. 0.5399 Delayed Quote.-26.93%
JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. 0.0475 Delayed Quote.-66.07%
Heatmap :
