Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Naspers Limited    NPNJ.N   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED (NPNJ.N)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Naspers nears full control of Russian classified platform Avito - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:22am EST
FILE PHOTO: Satellite dishes connect township residents to South Africa's DSTV television network, owned by telecommunications giant Naspers in Khayelitsha township

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers is nearing a deal to take full control of Russia's largest classified advertising platform Avito by buying the remaining 32 percent it does not already own, two sources told Reuters.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday but details of the buyout were still being negotiated on Friday, the people close to the situation said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the talks were confidential.

One of the sources said that the deal could see Avito valued at more than $4 billion, indicating that Naspers might spend over $1.3 billion buying out minority investors.

Avito was launched by Swedish entrepreneurs Jonas Nordlander and Filip Engelbert in 2007 as Russia's answer to Craigslist and today owns and operates the country's largest online classifieds website Avito.ru.

Avito was not immediately available to comment.

Over the past couple of years online marketplaces in Russia have grown rapidly, offering anything from food delivery and cleaning to private house construction services.

Since Naspers invested in Avito in 2013, it has expanded across a range of classified categories including autos and real estate. Its marketplace today attracts over 32 million unique visitors a month, according to its website.

Cape Town-based Naspers bumped up its holding in Avito to 67.9 percent from 17.4 percent in 2015, valuing the company at about $2.4 billion then.

One of Avito's minority shareholders, Vostok New Venture, pegged the value of its 13.2 percent stake at about $600 million as of June 30, 2018, valuing the entire company at about $4.55 billion. Other minority shareholders include the founders and another fund called Barin Vostok.

At interim results for the six months to end-September 2018, Naspers said it had $8.7 billion in cash.

The company has transformed itself from a newspaper publisher into an $96 billion media empire by pushing into websites and e-commerce, holding stakes in Russian internet group Mail.Ru and Chinese social network and online entertainment firm Tencent.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Esha Vaish and Arno Schuetze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASPERS LIMITED
09:22aEXCLUSIVE : Naspers nears full control of Russian classified platform Avito - so..
RE
01/24NASPERS : New TV broadcast deal key to the future of cricket in South Africa
AQ
01/23Naspers no longer needs cash from 'risky' MultiChoice
AQ
01/22NASPERS : Building Confidence in Nigeria's Tough E-Commerce Market
AQ
01/21NASPERS : progresses plans to list MultiChoice Group Limited and unbundle its sh..
PU
01/21NASPERS : Unbundling of MultiChoice Group Limited shares to Naspers shareholders..
PU
01/21NASPERS : MultiChoice shares to begin trading next month
AQ
01/21NASPERS : Sets February Date for Video Business Separation
DJ
01/21NASPERS : Progresses Plans to List MultiChoice Group Limited and Unbundle Its Sh..
BU
01/21MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED : (MCG) Today Released Its Pre-Listing Statement in Co..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 206 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 4 792 M
Finance 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
P/E ratio 2020 23,74
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
Capitalization 96 228 M
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy N. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED8.21%96 228
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.89%401 762
NETFLIX22.05%142 456
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.92%23 669
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP12.00%17 120
IQIYI INC27.57%13 728
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.