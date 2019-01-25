Naspers : Acquires Further Stake in Russian Classifieds Company Avito for $1.16 Billion

By Michael Dabaie

Naspers Ltd.'s (NPN.JO) said it invested $1.16 billion to acquire a further 29.1% stake in Russian online classifieds company Avito.

In acquiring the stake, Naspers's OLX Group classifieds business increased its stake to 99.6%. The deal has an implied enterprise value of $3.85 billion, South Africa-based internet and entertainment group Naspers said.

Naspers initially invested in Avito in 2013.

Avito's first-half revenue increased 31% to $162 million, Naspers said.

