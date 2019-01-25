Naspers : Acquires Further Stake in Russian Classifieds Company Avito for $1.16 Billion

Log in
01/25/2019

By Michael Dabaie

Naspers Ltd.'s (NPN.JO) said it invested $1.16 billion to acquire a further 29.1% stake in Russian online classifieds company Avito.

In acquiring the stake, Naspers's OLX Group classifieds business increased its stake to 99.6%. The deal has an implied enterprise value of $3.85 billion, South Africa-based internet and entertainment group Naspers said.

Naspers initially invested in Avito in 2013.

Avito's first-half revenue increased 31% to $162 million, Naspers said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 206 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 4 792 M
Finance 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 22,86
P/E ratio 2020 23,74
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
Capitalization 96 228 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 314 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy N. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED8.21%96 228
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.89%401 762
NETFLIX22.05%142 456
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.92%23 669
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP12.00%17 120
IQIYI INC27.57%13 728
