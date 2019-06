--Naspers's biggest shareholder is mulling a reduction in its stake in the South African investment company amid concerns about overexposure to a single stock, Bloomberg reports, citing unidentified sources.

--South Africa's Government Employees Pension Fund has a $16.5 billion stake in Naspers and has been advised by its manager, the Public Investment Corp., to look at selling down the investment.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2FaY0jZ

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com