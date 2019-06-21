Naspers : Delays Listing of Internet Assets to September Following Error

By Adria Calatayud

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Friday that it has delayed the listing of its internet assets, held by a new entity called Prosus NV, to September after cancelling a shareholders' meeting due to an administrative error.

The initial public offering in Amsterdam of Naspers's internet holdings, which include a $122 billion stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, had originally been scheduled for July 17.

The South African internet-and-media company postponed the meeting that was due to vote on its plans to separately list its consumer internet assets as certain copies of the circular delivered to shareholders were incorrectly labeled, Naspers said.

To allow all shareholders equal opportunity to fully consider the circular, Naspers has rescheduled the meeting for Aug. 23, which will result in a delay of the listing, the company said.

