Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Naspers Limited    NPNJ.N   ZAE000015889

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPNJ.N)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Naspers : Delays Listing of Internet Assets to September Following Error

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:26am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Friday that it has delayed the listing of its internet assets, held by a new entity called Prosus NV, to September after cancelling a shareholders' meeting due to an administrative error.

The initial public offering in Amsterdam of Naspers's internet holdings, which include a $122 billion stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings, had originally been scheduled for July 17.

The South African internet-and-media company postponed the meeting that was due to vote on its plans to separately list its consumer internet assets as certain copies of the circular delivered to shareholders were incorrectly labeled, Naspers said.

To allow all shareholders equal opportunity to fully consider the circular, Naspers has rescheduled the meeting for Aug. 23, which will result in a delay of the listing, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED 0.40% 3478 End-of-day quote.24.21%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.96% 354 End-of-day quote.12.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASPERS LIMITED
10:50aNASPERS : debuts startup investment in South Africa
AQ
10:26aNASPERS : Delays Listing of Internet Assets to September Following Error
DJ
09:43aNASPERS : Fiscal Year 2019 Net Profit Fell; Adjusted Earnings Grew
DJ
09:35aPROPOSED LISTING OF NASPERS' INTERNA : Change to transaction timeline
BU
06/20NASPERS : Foundry invests R30m in SA startup
AQ
06/20NASPERS : Foundry invests R30m in SA startup
AQ
06/20NASPERS : pumps R30m into SweepSouth
AQ
06/20NASPERS : 7 things you need to know today
AQ
06/20NASPERS : GEPF has 30 days in which to decide on its Naspers shareholding
AQ
06/20NASPERS : GEPF has 30 days in which to decide on its Naspers shareholding
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 781 M
EBIT 2019 -113 M
Net income 2019 4 254 M
Finance 2019 5 633 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 26,65
P/E ratio 2020 27,22
EV / Sales 2019 20,7x
EV / Sales 2020 23,6x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 322 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Neil Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED24.21%100 789
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD12.45%404 984
NETFLIX36.45%147 181
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA31.96%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR13.84%21 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About