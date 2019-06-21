Naspers Fiscal Year 2019 Net Profit Fell; Will Delay Listing of Internet Assets -- Update

--Naspers's net profit fell to $6.90 billion in fiscal 2019 from $11.36 billion a year earlier, when income was boosted by the sale of part of its Tencent stake

By Alexandra Wexler

JOHANNESBURG--Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Friday that net profit fell sharply in the year ended March 31, after the previous year's figure was boosted by the near $10 billion windfall booked from the sale of part of its stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

Much of the company's growth in recent years can be attributed to the rise in value of its stake in Tencent, best known in China for its WeChat messaging app. Naspers paid $34 million for its original stake in 2001 and Tencent is now one of the world's most valuable companies. Naspers sold 2% of Tencent last year to drive profitability and invest further in its online classifieds, food delivery and payments segments.

Net profit for the 2019 fiscal year fell to $6.90 billion, or $9.76 a basic share, compared with $11.36 billion, or $26.04, a share a year before, the South African internet and media investor said. Core headline earnings per share from continuing operations--the company's preferred earnings measure--grew 25% to $6.94, in line with guidance, Naspers said.

The board raised its annual dividend by 10% to 7.15 rand ($0.49) from ZAR6.50 a year earlier.

Naspers said separately Friday that it would push back the listing of its massive internet assets in Amsterdam to September from July, after an administrative error by an external service provider meant that some shareholders received incorrectly labeled or addressed documents. The general meeting of shareholders to consider the proposed listing will now be held on the same date as the Naspers annual general meeting on Aug. 23, rather than June 28.

"We wanted to take no chance," Chief Executive Bob van Dijk said on a media call Friday, during which he also said the new company will be called Prosus, Latin for "forward." He said the company expects the delay to have no negative effect on the listing.

The listing, a bid to reduce the discount its shares trade at relative to the value of its $135 billion stake in Tencent, would instantly create a rare, large tech company listed in Europe. It would be the third-largest company on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange and will hold the Naspers' Tencent stake, as well as holdings in Russian social-media operator Mail.ru Group Ltd. (MAIL.LN) and U.S. online marketplace Letgo, among others.

With a market value around $105 billion, Naspers trades at a discount to the value of its stake in Tencent despite having additional profitable businesses, such as its online classifieds segment.

Analysts attribute part of the discount to a dividend-withholding tax that would kick in should Naspers ever sell out of Tencent and distribute the proceeds to investors. Naspers also says that many institutional investors in South Africa have been forced to sell their shares in the company as it grew because of rules limiting how much they can invest in a single stock.

Revenue increased 16% to $19 billion in fiscal 2019, Naspers said. Revenue from contracts with customers rose 10% to $3.29 billion.

Adria Calatayud contributed to this article.

Write to Alexandra Wexler at alexandra.wexler@wsj.com

