Naspers : Full Year Results – 29 June 2020

Naspers Limited Full Year Results - 29 June 2020

The Naspers Limited Full Year Results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020 will be released on SENS, A2X and the London Stock Exchange's RNS at approximately 18:00 South African time, (12:00 US Eastern time, 16:00 GMT and 18:00 Central European time) on Monday, 29 June 2020.

Additional information will be available on the Naspers website at www.naspers.com

On Tuesday 30 June, at 16:00 South African time (10:00 US Eastern time, 14:00 GMT and 16:00 Central European time) management will host a joint live conference call and webcast to present these results and the results of Prosus NV.

Please note that this is a revised timing for our results release and call - our board meeting will be a remote meeting held at a later time on Friday 26 June due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions and remote working currently in place, preventing a Friday afternoon release.

KINDLY NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

All participants will have to pre-register via the link below for the call. Once you have registered, you will be provided with the information you need to join the conference, including the dial-in numbers and a passcode. Be sure to print this information or save it to your calendar. We also recommend that you dial-in5-10 mins prior to the start time to ensure sufficient opportunity for assistance, should it be required.

A playback option will be available an hour after the end of the call.

The playback dial-in details are as follows (pin code 35294# for all):

South Africa & Other +27 10 500 4108 USA +1 412 317 0088 UK +44 203 608 8021

