NASPERS LIMITED

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPNJ.N)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/11
3500 ZAR   -0.42%
12:11pNASPERS : Guides for Growth in Core Headline EPS
DJ
05/30Naspers to List Web Assets -- WSJ
DJ
05/29Naspers Listing Looks to Unlock Value in $122 Billion Tencent Stake
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Naspers : Guides for Growth in Core Headline EPS

06/12/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

By Adam Clark

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) expects its core headline earnings per share to have increased by up to a third in fiscal 2019, the South African investment group said Wednesday.

The company anticipates growth of between 31% and 33% in core headline EPS for its year ended March 31. That compares with 581 cents a share the prior fiscal year. Core headline EPS is the company's preferred performance metric, as it strips out non-operational items.

Adjusted for discontinued operations, Naspers expects core headline EPS to have grown between 24% and 26% from 553 cents a share in fiscal 2018.

Naspers forecasts that EPS will fall by around 40%, after the previous year's figure was boosted by the $9.1 billion sale of part of its shareholding in China's Tencent Holdings. Headline EPS are set to more than double, boosted by fair-value gains.

Naspers had said last month that it will go ahead with plans to list its Internet assets in Amsterdam, including its $122 billion stake in Tencent, in July.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -0.42% 3500 End-of-day quote.25.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.47% 344.6 End-of-day quote.9.47%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 781 M
EBIT 2019 -113 M
Net income 2019 4 254 M
Finance 2019 5 633 M
Yield 2019 0,24%
P/E ratio 2019 25,49
P/E ratio 2020 26,04
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 22,8x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart NASPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Naspers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 322 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Neil Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Tshamano Mohau Frederik Phaswana Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASPERS LIMITED25.00%100 789
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.47%404 984
NETFLIX31.24%147 181
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA22.11%22 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR7.26%21 637
