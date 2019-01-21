Naspers : Sets February Date for Video Business Separation

By Carlo Martuscelli

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Monday that it will spin off video entertainment business MultiChoice Group Ltd. on Feb. 27--the first trading day for shares in the newly created company.

South Africa-based media group Naspers said it will announce on Feb. 28 the value of the cash proceeds generated by its separation from MultiChoice Group.

There is no longer a strategic rationale to keep the two businesses together as they no longer generate synergies, Naspers said.

The company announced its intention to separately list MultiChoice Group in September.

