NASPERS LIMITED
Naspers : Sets February Date for Video Business Separation

01/21/2019 | 11:34am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Monday that it will spin off video entertainment business MultiChoice Group Ltd. on Feb. 27--the first trading day for shares in the newly created company.

South Africa-based media group Naspers said it will announce on Feb. 28 the value of the cash proceeds generated by its separation from MultiChoice Group.

There is no longer a strategic rationale to keep the two businesses together as they no longer generate synergies, Naspers said.

The company announced its intention to separately list MultiChoice Group in September.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 217 M
EBIT 2019 256 M
Net income 2019 3 887 M
Finance 2019 7 640 M
Yield 2019 0,29%
P/E ratio 2019 22,90
P/E ratio 2020 23,78
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Capitalization 97 926 M
