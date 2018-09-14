Log in
NASPERS LIMITED (NPNJ.N)

Naspers : announces 2018 Founder and Global Innovation Award winners

09/14/2018 | 09:03am CEST
Delhi, India, 13 September 2018
: Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world, has announced the winners of its annual Founder Award and Innovation Awards. The awards were presented at Naspers' annual Global Summit, taking place this year in Delhi. The success of Naspers has been driven by entrepreneurial spirit and the founders it partners across the group embody that spirit. Each year, the Naspers Founder Award recognises the outstanding contribution of a founder to support the growth of the Naspers group. The annual Naspers Innovation Awards recognise individuals and teams from across the global group who have created stand-out customer experiences and significant business improvements through technology innovation. The Naspers Founder Award winner 2018 is Michał Borkowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Brainly. Michał co-founded Brainly in Poland in 2009 with the goal of using technology to bring together high-school and middle-school students from around the world to share knowledge and solve problems. Naspers led a $15M Series B investment in Brainly in May 2016 to help Michał achieve his goal. Today, every month, more than 100 million students, parents and teachers from 35 countries all turn to Brainly to ask more, know more, and learn faster.

[Attachment]
The Global Innovation Award winners 2018 are:

  • Belinda Ndlovu (MultiChoice, South Africa)
  • Abhishek Gupta (PayU, India)
  • Stacy Janes (Irdeto, Canada)
  • Mihai Stancu (eMAG, Romania)
  • Julien Meynet and Néstor García (letgo, Spain)
'It is such an honour to be chosen for this award and for Brainly's success to be recognised by Naspers in this way. We started Brainly less than a decade ago and with Naspers' support have built the company up to become the world's largest peer-to-peer learning social learning network. There are still so many opportunities for growth and I look forward to continuing on this path together,' said Michał Borkowski, Co-Founder and CEO, Brainly. 'At Naspers, we operate and invest in technology businesses that improve the everyday lives of people across the world and we encourage all of our people to be entrepreneurial. I'm extremely proud that the winners of this year's Founder and Innovation awards have gone above and beyond, inspiring their teams and their colleagues across the wider group to use technology to improve lives,' said Bob van Dijk, Chief Executive Officer, Naspers Group.

-Ends-


For more information, please contact:
communications@naspers.com
About Naspers Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media. Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, eMAG, ibibo, iFood, Irdeto, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra: DHER) Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.
Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
