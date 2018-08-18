Naspers : announces closing of Flipkart transaction

Global internet and entertainment group, Naspers Limited announced its intention on 9 May 2018 to dispose of its 11.18% stake in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart, to US-based retailer Walmart for US$2.2bn. All regulatory requirements and pre-conditions have been met and the transaction closed effective 18 August 2018. Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Naspers, said: 'Naspers is proud to have backed a team of talented entrepreneurs in building the leading ecommerce player in India. We wish them well as they continue their journey as an outstanding and long-lasting business.' The proceeds of the sale will be used to reinforce Naspers' balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of Naspers' classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses globally, and to pursue other exciting growth opportunities when they arise.Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director, South Africa Tel: +27 11 289 3750 Mobile: +27 78 802 6310 Email: shamiela.letsoalo@naspers.com Meloy Horn, Head of Investor Relations, Naspers Tel: +27 11 289 3320 / +27 11 289 4446 Mobile: +27 82 772 7123 Email: meloy.horn@naspers.com

