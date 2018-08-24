Log in
NASPERS LIMITED (NPNJ.N)
End-of-day quote  - 08/23
Naspers : awards top prizes

08/24/2018 | 09:22am CEST
The Naspers group's top awards were presented at a dinner in Cape Town last night before the company's annual general meeting today. This year the Phil Weber award, the group's highest accolade for performance, went to David Tudor, who has been with Naspers as external advisor and in-house counsel for over 20 years. In addition to his M&A and litigation skills, David has driven a proactive approach by introducing group-IP, data-privacy and compliance programmes. He has also spearheaded group development opportunities for young South African lawyers outside South Africa, while championing employment equity to make the group even more inclusive and diverse. 'It is a huge honour to receive an award that has been given to many of the people who have been instrumental in helping to shape Naspers into the extraordinary organisation that it is today. I am also very grateful for the recognition that this gives to my team and the work that we do,' said David. The 2018 chairman's award for going the extra mile was presented to three people from two continents: Portia Tshukudu, Hein Hock and Shyam Sing. Representing MultiChoice, Media24 and PayU in India respectively, each was honoured for their extraordinary contribution to their group company. Each year Naspers awards the Order of Tafelberg to an outstanding business partner. The 2018 award went to Fabrício Bloisi, founder and CEO of Movile, the leader in online food delivery, mobile entertainment and online to offline services in Latin America. Acknowledged for his expertise in technology and mobile solutions, Fabrício transformed a legacy business into a vibrant consumer technology operation, with a culture of innovation that spurred the launch of iFood and PlayKids. iFood is the leading online food-delivery platform in Latin America while PlayKids is an online educational and entertainment platform for children. 'I am very proud to receive the Order of Tafelberg. Naspers has been an amazing partner to me and to the Movile business over the years. I believe that this is just the beginning as there is so much more we can achieve together. The Movile dream is to make life better for one billion people through our mobile apps and I know Naspers is the right partner to help us get there!' said Fabrício. 24 August 2018 Cape Town Contact: Meloy Horn, Head of Investor Relations

About Naspers
Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.
Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, Delivery Hero, eMAG, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), and MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) a part of their daily lives.
Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN). For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:21:05 UTC
