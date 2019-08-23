Naspers : awards top prizes

Naspers group honoured its employees and business partners at a dinner in Cape Town last night on the eve of the company's annual general meeting. This year the Phil Weber award, the group's highest accolade for performance, went to Nico Marais and Wayne Benn, senior members of the finance and legal (mergers and acquisitions) teams respectively. Nico and Wayne are both highly valued colleagues who have been extensively involved in the group's growth, managing the complexities of our global expansion and helping to shape the Naspers of today. Their enterprise and initiative continue the tradition of Dr Phil Weber, who was managing director and later chairman of Naspers. The winners are judged in terms of eight qualities, including initiative, perseverance, drive, expertise, loyalty, ethical conduct, leadership and integrity. 'Receiving this award is a huge honour for me personally. It is a real privilege to be part of such an extraordinary and exciting organisation. I am very grateful for the recognition which has been made possible through the support of exceptional leaders, colleagues and teams,' said Nico. Wayne commented: 'I am very honoured to receive this award, especially considering the calibre of people who have received it before me. It is also a testament to the very dedicated people on the Naspers mergers and acquisitions legal team.' The chairman's award recognises an employee that always goes the extra mile. The 2019 award was presented to Colin Piers in honour of his extraordinary contribution to Media24. Each year Naspers awards the Order of Tafelberg to an outstanding business partner. The 2019 award went to Schibsted, Naspers' partner in the online classifieds business, OLX Brazil for the past five years. During this time Schibsted has been a highly valued partner to Naspers and the fast growing OLX Brazil which now serves 46 million customers monthly. CAPE TOWN 22 August 2019 - END -

For more information contact:

Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA

Mobile: +27 78 802 6310

Email: [email protected]

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 347-210-4305

Email: [email protected]

About Naspers

Naspers is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing in countries and markets across the world with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. The group operates and partners a number of leading internet businesses across Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia in sectors including online classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, health, and social and internet platforms.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Codecademy, eMAG, Honor, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, OLX, PayU, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Takealot, and Udemy.

Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), MakeMyTrip Limited1 (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ:MMYT) and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra: DHER)

Today, Naspers companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population. Naspers actively searches for new opportunities to partner exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to address big societal needs.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com

Share this story