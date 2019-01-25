Naspers : consolidates its leading position in Russian classifieds

Naspers’s (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) Classifieds business, OLX Group,
announced today an investment of US$1.16 billion, at an implied
enterprise value of $3.85 billion, to acquire a further 29.1% stake in
Avito, the leading online general classifieds and property platform in
Russia. OLX Group’s stake increases from 70.4% to 99.6% on a fully
diluted basis. The remaining shares are held by existing management.
Bob van Dijk, Naspers CEO said: “Avito is the leading online classifieds
player in Russia and our decision to increase our stake reflects our
belief in the long-term prospects of this great business and the Russian
internet market. This investment further strengthens our global position
in online classifieds, a core focus for Naspers alongside online food
delivery and fintech.”
Naspers initially invested in Avito in 2013. Over the last five years
Avito has established leading positions in five key categories: Goods,
Autos, Real Estate, Jobs and Services. With 10.3 million daily unique
visitors, Avito now attracts a large portion of the Russian internet
population every day.
Avito continues to experience strong growth. In 1H 2019 revenues
increased by 31% to US$162m, driven by enhanced product features, strong
vertical traction and working closely with professional advertisers. The
business continues to generate robust profit margins.
“Avito’s talented management team, led by CEO Vladimir Pravdivy, has
demonstrated the capacity to achieve remarkable growth consistently over
time,” said Martin Scheepbouwer, CEO of the OLX Group. “Business
performance is excellent and we look forward to continuing this trend by
further leveraging the technology, knowledge and experience from Avito
within OLX Group and vice versa.”
The transaction closed on January 25, 2019 and was funded by Naspers’
existing cash resources.
About OLX Group
OLX Group is the Naspers Classifieds business, which operates a network
of market-leading trading platforms across five continents.
With 350 million monthly users worldwide, OLX Group makes it fast and
easy to buy and sell almost anything online, such as household goods,
phones, cars and houses. Through consumer brands including Avito, OLX,
letgo and many more, around 17 million items are exchanged on its apps
and platforms every single month.
The company is powered by a team of 5,000 people, operating from +35
offices around the world.
About Naspers
Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group
and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in
more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential,
Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich
communities. It runs some of the world’s leading platforms in internet,
video entertainment, and media.
Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help
people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best
of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the
products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in,
acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU’S, Codecademy, eMAG,
Honor, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU,
Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Takealot, Udemy, and WeBuyCars.
Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its
associates a part of their daily lives: Tencent (www.tencent.com;
SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru;
LSE: MAIL), MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com;
NASDAQ:MMYT) and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com;
Xetra: DHER)
Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
(NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South
Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).
For more information, please visit www.naspers.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005411/en/