Naspers : to List Video Entertainment Business Separately

By Dimitrios Kontos

Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Monday that it will list its video entertainment business separately on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019, as it continues evolving into a consumer internet company.

The new company will be called MultiChoice Group Ltd., Naspers said. Naspers will unbundle its own shares to its shareholders, it said.

The South Africa-based media group said that listing MultiChoice via an unbundling will unlock value for shareholders while creating a top-40 JSE-listed entertainment company.

Naspers intends to allocate an additional 5% stake in MultiChoice South Africa Holdings to Phuthuma Nathi Investments shareholders, which means that their interest in MultiChoice and its dividend flows is expected to increase by 25%, Naspers said.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at dimitrios.kontos@dowjones.com