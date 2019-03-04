SENS: Completion of the Unbundling of Multichoice Group Limited to Naspers Shareholders

NaspersLimited

COMPLETION OF THE UNBUNDLING OF MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED TO NASPERS SHAREHOLDERS

Completion of the unbundling of MultiChoice Group Limited

Naspers 'N' and 'A' shareholders ('Naspers Shareholders') are referred to the announcements released on SENS on 21 January 2019, 19 February 2019 and 28 February 2019 (collectively 'Announcements') which set out the details of the unbundling by Naspers of 438 837 468 ordinary shares ('MultiChoice Shares') in the issued share capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary MultiChoice through a pro rata distribution in specie ('Unbundling') and the simultaneous listing of MultiChoice on the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited ('JSE') as a primary listing ('Listing').

Unless expressly defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Naspers Unbundling Announcement.

Shareholders are advised that Naspers has successfully completed the Unbundling as described in the Announcements following the listing of MultiChoice Group Limited on the JSE (Share Code: MCG; ISIN: ZAE000265971) with effect from the commencement of trade on Wednesday, 27 February 2019. Pursuant to the Unbundling of MultiChoice implemented today, 4 March 2019, Naspers distributed one MultiChoice Share for everyone Naspers 'N' ordinary share held and one MultiChoice Share for every five Naspers 'A' ordinary shares held as at 17:00 South African standard time on Friday, 1 March 2019.

Naspers believes that the Unbundling is, and will continue to be, a catalyst for significant value unlock for Shareholders as evidenced by the creation of a JSE listed, empowered and cash-generative video entertainment business that is equipped to be a forerunner in African digital transformation. For the respective management teams, both in Naspers and MultiChoice, this signals a renewed focus and course in the pursuit of growth opportunities in the region.

B-BBEE Transaction

As set out in the Announcements, pursuant to the Unbundling, the 2018 Empowerment Transaction has been implemented today, 4 March 2019, by the issue of an additional 5% stake in the share capital of MultiChoice South Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited ('MCSA') to Phuthuma Nathi Investments (RF) Limited and Phuthuma Nathi Investments 2 (RF) Limited (collectively, 'Phuthuma Nathi') (effectively increasing Phuthuma Nathi's stake in MCSA from 20% to 25%) for a nominal consideration.

Naspers Shareholders are hereby advised to consult their own professional tax advisors should they have any queries regarding the taxation consequences of the Unbundling and the calculation of their costs.

4 March 2019

