SENS: Dealings in securities by director

Director: Steve Pacak Company: Naspers Limited Transaction date: 23 July 2020 Nature of transaction: On market sale of Naspers N shares Number of shares: 37 548Naspers N ordinary shares Class of shares: N ordinary shares Total value of transaction: R120 946 839.05 Volume weighted average

price per share: R3 221.126 Highest price per share: R3 229.11 Lowest price per share: R3 208.33 Nature of transaction: Sale of 37 548 Naspers N ordinary shares by Mr Pacak's family trust. Nature of interest: Indirect Beneficial Clearance: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Naspers Limited(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)(Registration number 1925/001431/06)JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003('Naspers' or 'the company')DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORIn compliance with rules 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:CAPE TOWN27 July 2020Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited