NASPERS LIMITED

(NPN)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/27
3080 ZAR   +0.02%
SENS: Dealings in securities by director

07/28/2020 | 03:26am EDT
28 July 2020

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
('Naspers' or 'the company')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR

In compliance with rules 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
Director: Steve Pacak
Company: Naspers Limited
Transaction date: 23 July 2020
Nature of transaction: On market sale of Naspers N shares
Number of shares: 37 548Naspers N ordinary shares
Class of shares: N ordinary shares
Total value of transaction: R120 946 839.05
Volume weighted average
price per share: 		R3 221.126
Highest price per share: R3 229.11
Lowest price per share: R3 208.33
Nature of transaction: Sale of 37 548 Naspers N ordinary shares by Mr Pacak's family trust.
Nature of interest: Indirect Beneficial
Clearance: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements


CAPE TOWN
27 July 2020
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:25:03 UTC
