SENS: Finalisation announcement in relation to the Unbundling of Multichoice Group Limited Shares

1. Introduction

Naspers 'N' and 'A' shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on Monday, 21 January 2019 ('Naspers Unbundling Announcement') which set out the details of the proposed unbundling by Naspers of its video entertainment business currently held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, MultiChoice Group Limited ('MultiChoice') through a pro rata distribution in specie ('Unbundling') and the proposed simultaneous listing of MultiChoice on the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited as a primary listing.

Unless expressly defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Naspers Unbundling Announcement.

There have been no changes to the terms and expected timing of the Unbundling set out in the Naspers Unbundling Announcement. For ease of reference, the expected timetable is set out hereunder:(1)



The expected dates and times listed above may be subject to change. Any material changes will be announced on SENS. All references to times are to South African standard time unless otherwise stated. All references to times are to South African standard time, unless otherwise stated. There will be no Dematerialisation or Rematerialisation of 'N' ordinary shares from Wednesday, 27 February 2019 up to and including Friday, 1 March 2019. The Unbundling will result in certain holders of 'A' ordinary shares being entitled to fractions of Unbundled MultiChoice Shares. Any fractional entitlements to Shares which holders of 'A' ordinary shares are entitled will be dealt with in accordance with the Naspers Unbundling Announcement.

Cape Town

19 February 2019

About Naspers

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.

Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Codecademy, eMAG, Honor, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, Swiggy, Takealot, Udemy, and WeBuyCars.

Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives: Tencent ( www.tencent.com ; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru ( www.corp.mail.ru ; LSE: MAIL), MakeMyTrip Limited ( www.makemytrip.com ; NASDAQ:MMYT) and DeliveryHero ( www.deliveryhero.com ; Xetra: DHER).

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADS listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com



