SENS: Share incentive schemes purchase

IN COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.92 OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS DISCLOSED:-



Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust Company: Naspers Limited Transaction date: 26 November 2019 Number of shares: 4 027 Naspers shares Class of shares: N ordinary Total value of transaction: R8 798 471.49 Volume weighted average

price per share: R2 184.87 Highest price per share: R2 192.46 Lowest price per share: R2 179.94 Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.

Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust Company: Naspers Limited Transaction date: 26 November 2019 Number of shares: 165 Naspers shares Class of shares: N ordinary Total value of transaction: R360 503.55 Volume weighted average

price per share: R2 184.87 Highest price per share: R2 192.46 Lowest price per share: R2 179.94 Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.

Group share-based incentive plan: Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust Company: Naspers Limited Transaction date: 26 November 2019 Number of shares: 12 357 Naspers shares Class of shares: N ordinary Total value of transaction: R26 998 438.60 Volume weighted average

price per share: R2 184.87 Highest price per share: R2 192.46 Lowest price per share: R2 179.94 Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.

Nature of interests: Indirect beneficial Clearances: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements

Naspers Limited

