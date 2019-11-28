SENS: Share incentive schemes purchase

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
('Naspers' or 'the company')
IN COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.92 OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS DISCLOSED:-
Group share-based incentive plan:
MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust
Company:
Naspers Limited
Transaction date:
26 November 2019
Number of shares:
4 027 Naspers shares
Class of shares:
N ordinary
Total value of transaction:
R8 798 471.49
Volume weighted average
price per share:
R2 184.87
Highest price per share:
R2 192.46
Lowest price per share:
R2 179.94
Nature of transaction:
On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Group share-based incentive plan:
MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust
Company:
Naspers Limited
Transaction date:
26 November 2019
Number of shares:
165 Naspers shares
Class of shares:
N ordinary
Total value of transaction:
R360 503.55
Volume weighted average
price per share:
R2 184.87
Highest price per share:
R2 192.46
Lowest price per share:
R2 179.94
Nature of transaction:
On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Group share-based incentive plan:
Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust
Company:
Naspers Limited
Transaction date:
26 November 2019
Number of shares:
12 357 Naspers shares
Class of shares:
N ordinary
Total value of transaction:
R26 998 438.60
Volume weighted average
price per share:
R2 184.87
Highest price per share:
R2 192.46
Lowest price per share:
R2 179.94
Nature of transaction:
On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Nature of interests:
Indirect beneficial
Clearances:
Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements
CAPE TOWN
28 November 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
