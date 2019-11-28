Log in
NASPERS LIMITED

NASPERS LIMITED

(NPNJ.N)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/27
2150 ZAR   -1.26%
10:03aSENS : Share incentive schemes purchase
PU
08:33aNPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Share Incentive Scheme Purchases
PU
11/27NASPERS : Young Gems Trip to SA Doubtful
AQ
SENS: Share incentive schemes purchase

11/28/2019 | 10:03am EST
28 November 2019

Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
('Naspers' or 'the company')

IN COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.92 OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS, THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS DISCLOSED:-

Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust
Company: Naspers Limited
Transaction date: 26 November 2019
Number of shares: 4 027 Naspers shares
Class of shares: N ordinary
Total value of transaction: R8 798 471.49
Volume weighted average
price per share: 		R2 184.87
Highest price per share: R2 192.46
Lowest price per share: R2 179.94
Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Holdings Limited Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Group share-based incentive plan: MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust
Company: Naspers Limited
Transaction date: 26 November 2019
Number of shares: 165 Naspers shares
Class of shares: N ordinary
Total value of transaction: R360 503.55
Volume weighted average
price per share: 		R2 184.87
Highest price per share: R2 192.46
Lowest price per share: R2 179.94
Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the MIH Services FZ LLC Share Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Group share-based incentive plan: Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust
Company: Naspers Limited
Transaction date: 26 November 2019
Number of shares: 12 357 Naspers shares
Class of shares: N ordinary
Total value of transaction: R26 998 438.60
Volume weighted average
price per share: 		R2 184.87
Highest price per share: R2 192.46
Lowest price per share: R2 179.94
Nature of transaction: On market acquisition of Naspers N ordinary shares to satisfy the Naspers Restricted Stock Plan Trust's obligation toward its participants for awards made.
Nature of interests: Indirect beneficial
Clearances: Clearance has been received in terms of paragraph 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements

CAPE TOWN
28 November 2019
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Naspers Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:02:00 UTC
