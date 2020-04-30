Log in
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

(NVG)
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Announces It Will Rely on the CSA Extension to File Its Q1 2020 Quarterly and 2019 Annual Financials and MD&A Reports

04/30/2020

Vancouver, Canada, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway Ltd (the “Company”) and its management will rely on the 45-day extension afforded by the CSA to file its 2019 annual and Q1 2020 reports. Management indicates they will be able to file the 2019 annual and Q1 2020 quarterly financials, the Management Discussion and Analysis, and the CEO/CFO certifications, within the 45-day extension, in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

There are no other material items management needs to share at this time. 

Members of the company’s management team and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy in accordance to the principles of Section 9 of National Policy 11-207. 

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd is a diversified healthcare company focused on the production and distribution of non-THC CBD (cannabidiol) products for consumers’ personal therapeutic use. 

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.  

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG.CN)"; (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN")

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products sales will commence in early Q1 2020 under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gateway's products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

Phone: +1 609-751-0032

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.net

Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Affenita President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michal Semler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Darren Palestine Director
Armand Assante Independent Director
Eric Peter-Kaiser Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.38.46%20
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.12%41 304
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.81%35 569
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%30 358
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.19%22 077
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.79%20 135
