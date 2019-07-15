DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors



15.07.2019 / 14:18

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors

Vancouver/Frankfurt - July 15, 2019: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley"), a diversified healthcare company focused on the production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), announced the appointment of international film star Armand Assante to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director and to member of the Audit Committee.

Besides Mr. Assante's fine acting career that includes Emmy awards, Golden Globe nominations and a Lifetime Achievement Award, few know of his work in philanthropy, agriculture, the cosmetics industry and outdoor initiatives.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. John Peter Affenita commented: "Mr. Assante truly is a remarkable gentleman. I am sure Mr. Assante will bring the same passion and vigor to the Board as he does for the projects he currently works with and I have no doubt that his contributions will be beneficial to Nass Valley."

With the Company's development of its CBD business the management aggressively searches for high quality individuals to lead Nass Valley in this rapidly growing industry segment.

Therefor Nass Valley also announced Michael Semler, the current CFO of of Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, to the Board and the Audit Committee. With his appointment to the Audit Committee Nass Valley shows continued commitment to the company's governance.

Nass Valley for the first time will hold a presentation in Germany to investors, financial analysts and journalists at the German Autumn Conference in Frankfurt on 2 and 3 September 2019. At this conference approximately 100 listed companies will present their equity stories to more than 500 participants.

About Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.



Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of Durable Medical Equipment for patients with chronical pain and the marketing and sale of Cannabidiol (CBD) related consumer products. Nass Valley was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. In 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of its two main subsidiaries: Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. (PTI) and Advanced Bioceuticals Limited (ABL). PTI is specialized in over the counter and custom orthotics dedicated to patients in need of products for chronic pain. ABL operates in the field of selling CBD related products for internal usage as well as skin care purposes.