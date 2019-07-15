Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Nass Valley Gateway Ltd    NVG   CA6315202029

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD

(NVG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/12 03:45:43 pm
0.02 CAD   -75.00%
08:20aNASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. : Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors
EQ
06/07NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : IIROC Trade Resumption - NVG
AQ
06/07NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.: Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors

15.07.2019 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors

Vancouver/Frankfurt - July 15, 2019: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nass Valley"), a diversified healthcare company focused on the production and vertical integration of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), announced the appointment of international film star Armand Assante to the Board of Directors as an Independent Director and to member of the Audit Committee.

Besides Mr. Assante's fine acting career that includes Emmy awards, Golden Globe nominations and a Lifetime Achievement Award, few know of his work in philanthropy, agriculture, the cosmetics industry and outdoor initiatives.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. John Peter Affenita commented: "Mr. Assante truly is a remarkable gentleman. I am sure Mr. Assante will bring the same passion and vigor to the Board as he does for the projects he currently works with and I have no doubt that his contributions will be beneficial to Nass Valley."

With the Company's development of its CBD business the management aggressively searches for high quality individuals to lead Nass Valley in this rapidly growing industry segment.

Therefor Nass Valley also announced Michael Semler, the current CFO of of Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, to the Board and the Audit Committee. With his appointment to the Audit Committee Nass Valley shows continued commitment to the company's governance.

Investor Relations Service:
Nass Valley for the first time will hold a presentation in Germany to investors, financial analysts and journalists at the German Autumn Conference in Frankfurt on 2 and 3 September 2019. At this conference approximately 100 listed companies will present their equity stories to more than 500 participants.

Investor Relations Contact: Maximilian Fischer, email: maximilian.fischer@kirchhoff.de Tel: +49 172 8241464

About Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of Durable Medical Equipment for patients with chronical pain and the marketing and sale of Cannabidiol (CBD) related consumer products. Nass Valley was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. In 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of its two main subsidiaries: Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. (PTI) and Advanced Bioceuticals Limited (ABL). PTI is specialized in over the counter and custom orthotics dedicated to patients in need of products for chronic pain. ABL operates in the field of selling CBD related products for internal usage as well as skin care purposes.


15.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z Vancouver
Canada
Phone: +1 (604) 617-6794
E-mail: HQ@nassvalleygateway.com
Internet: www.nassvalleygateway.com
ISIN: CA6315202029
WKN: A1JVHM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 841331

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841331  15.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD
08:20aNASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. : Armand Assante new member to the Board of Directors
EQ
06/07NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : IIROC Trade Resumption - NVG
AQ
06/07NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors
AQ
06/06NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : IIROC Trading Halt - NVG
AQ
06/06NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors
AQ
06/03NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD. : Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Shares Started Trading on Fr..
EQ
05/02NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
04/17NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Confirms its New CEO as President and Issues Incentive Sto..
AQ
04/15NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : Confirms its New CEO as President and Issues Incentive Sto..
AQ
03/29NASS VALLEY GATEWAY : IIROC Trade Resumption - NVG
AQ
More news
Chart NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD
Duration : Period :
Nass Valley Gateway Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter W. Peter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Peter-Kaiser Chief Financial Officer & Director
Milo Filgas Independent Director
James Holmes Independent Director
Andrew H. von Kursell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD-66.67%19
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES44.25%39 499
FANUC CORP19.53%34 888
ATLAS COPCO33.35%34 863
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%34 863
INGERSOLL-RAND38.79%30 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About