NATERA INC

(NTRA)
  Report  
CBR :® Acquires Evercord™ Newborn Stem Cell Business from Natera

09/13/2019 | 11:46am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBR (Cord Blood Registry), the world's largest newborn stem cell collection and storage company, today announced the asset acquisition of Natera, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NTRA) Evercord™ newborn stem cell business. The mutually beneficial move brings together two of the industry's most respected newborn stem cell storage companies.

"As a pillar of the California Cryobank Life Sciences (CCLS) organization, CBR is built on scientific excellence, leadership, and best-in-class services," said Richard Jennings, California Cryobank Life Sciences, CEO. "Natera shares our core values and commitment to quality. We look forward to safeguarding these newborn stem cells, and allowing the Evercord families to take advantage of future advances in cellular therapies and regenerative medicine."

"This divestiture will allow Natera to focus squarely on its core genetic testing business in reproductive health, oncology and organ transplantation," said Steve Chapman, Natera's CEO. "We are proud of what we've accomplished with Evercord and believe that CBR, as the recognized industry leader in newborn stem cells, is the best partner for cord blood services moving forward."

California Cryobank Life Sciences (CCLS) includes CBR, as well as industry leading reproductive tissue banks California Cryobank, and Donor Egg Bank USA. CCLS is owned by GI Partners, a private investment firm based in San Francisco.

About CBR®
As part of the California Cryobank Life Sciences organization, CBR® (Cord Blood Registry) is the world's largest newborn stem cell storage company. Founded in 1992, CBR is entrusted by parents with storing more than 875,000 newborn stem cell units in its 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art Tucson, AZ facility. CBR is dedicated to advancing the clinical application of cord blood and cord tissue stem cells by collaborating with institutions to establish FDA-regulated clinical trials for conditions that have no cure today. For more information, visit www.cordblood.com.

Media: Gillian Small, media@cryobank.com

About Natera
Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Media: PR@natera.com

(PRNewsfoto/California Cryobank)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbr-acquires-evercord-newborn-stem-cell-business-from-natera-300917639.html

SOURCE CBR


© PRNewswire 2019
