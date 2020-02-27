Natera : Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

This presentation contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the market opportunity, products and launch schedules, reimbursement coverage and product costs, commercial partners, user experience, clinical trials, financial performance, strategies, anticipated future performance and general business conditions of Natera, Inc. ("Natera", the "Company", "we" or "us"), are forward-looking statements. Transformative 2019
Reproductive Health
Organ Transplantation
Oncology
● Extended market leadership
● Compelling peer reviewed
● Clinical validation data in
● New peer reviewed
data
multiple cancer types
publications
● CLIA validation and
● ~$55 million in cumulative
● Significant COGS reductions
operational readiness
pharma contracted value
● Improved reimbursement
● Final positive Medicare
● Draft Medicare coverage for
coverage for Prospera
Signatera in colorectal cancer
● Foundation Medicine and Beijing
Genomics Institute partnerships
Three goals for 2020
Extend leadership position in reproductive health
Volume growth and improving unit economics
Drive path toward cash flow breakeven
Change patient care for transplant recipients
Major clinical launch on track for 2020
Establish Signatera™ as the new standard for cancer care
Major clinical launch in colorectal cancer
Practice-changingclinical trials with academic and pharma partners
Continued volume growth momentum
Total tests processed
804K
669K
515K
447K
317K
218K
88K
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 Exceeds top end of guidance
2019 Annual revenues
Q4 Revenues
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$303.0
$302.3
24%
$83
$301.0
$67
$295 - $302
$299.0
$297.0
$295.0
$293.0
$291.0
$289.0
$287.0
$285.0
Guidance
Actual
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
40%
42%
Gross margin
36%
47%
Average selling prices and COGS momentum
ASP: Total revenues/tests reported1
$407
$404
$393
$395
$384
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
1. ASP calculation excludes revenue recognition from Qiagen, FMI, and BGI partnerships, and certain non-recurring items
2. Blended COGS trajectory is computed by total COGS divided by tests accessioned.
* Target COGS estimate based on currently funded and active R&D projects.
Blended COGS trajectory2
$388
$263
$224
$200
Q1 2015
Q4 2018
Q4 2019
Target*
Transplant: Pathway to significant revenues
$2B market
< 5% penetrated
Total tests
Revenue sensitivity
($ in millions)
$98
$84
$70
$56
greenfield
$42
3%
4%
5%
6%
7%
Total
< 5%
Market penetration
Source: Natera, Inc. internal company estimates
Not for reproduction or further distribution.
Prospera reimbursement pathway on track
Completed analytical validation
Completed clinical validation
Successful pre-submission meeting
Obtained Z-code
Completed CLIA validation
Formal LCD submission
Draft LCD release
Launch registry study
Final MolDx LCD published
Establish pricing
2018 / 2019
2019 / 2020
Prospera outperforms 1st generation dd-cfDNA test
More sensitive and specific than serum creatinine
Assessed all types of rejection, including TCMR
First published dd-cfDNA assay to identify subclinical rejection
1 Sigdel TK, et al. J. Clin. Med. 2019, 8, 19.
2 . Bloom RD, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017 Jul;28(7):2221-2232.
10 Not for reproduction or further distribution.
Largest published renal transplant dd-cfDNA validation study2
Highest reported overall sensitivity2
ABMR and TCMR
Highest reported performance to assess T-cell mediated rejection2Sensitivity
First, only test to identify subclinical rejection2Sensitivity
Other
Natera1 Commercial
Assay2
217 107
89% 59%
100% 27%
92% NA
2019 pharma total contracted value goal achieved
>50 Pharma deals signed to date
Multiple prospective studies signed
planned in CRC, NSCLC, Pancreatic, Bladder, HCC, Breast, other
Benefit for pharma trials:
Study enrichment:
treating only MRD-positive patients, for higher drug efficacy
Early endpoint:
observing MRD clearance, for faster study results
Cumulative value of signed contracts
$55M
$40M - $50M
$9.1M
2018
2019 Goal 2019 Actual
11 Not for reproduction or further distribution.
Leadership in CRC data and clinical development
Clinical validation study: JAMA Oncology (Reinert et al, 2019)
130 patients, 829 plasma samples. Relapse detected up to 16.5 months earlier (avg 8.7 months earlier) than standard imaging and CEA
COLUMBIA-2 trial
Sponsored by AstraZeneca
Prospective, randomized platform clinical study
Stage II-III microsatellite stable CRC patients tested with Signatera after surgery