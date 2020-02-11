Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Natera, Inc.    NTRA

NATERA, INC.

(NTRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Natera : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:43pm EST

Feb. 11, 2020

We are aware of magistrate Judge Burke's preliminary recommendation in CareDx's patent suit against Natera and Eurofins Viracor, Inc. (Civil Action No. 19-567-CFC-CJB; Civil Action No. 19-1804-CFC-CJB). Natera will continue to vigorously defend against CareDx's claims while also pursuing CareDx for its infringement of Natera's intellectual property rights. We are confident that we will prevail in this suit should it proceed and do not expect this suit to impact our commercialization plans or disrupt our operations in any way.

Disclaimer

Natera Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 19:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATERA, INC.
02:43pNATERA : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit
PU
09:06aNATERA : Elicio Therapeutics and Natera to Collaborate in Phase I/II Pancreatic ..
PR
01/27NATERA : Files Suit Against ArcherDX for Patent Infringement
PR
01/15NATERA : National Cancer Center Japan Launches Multi-Center Randomized Trial Usi..
PR
01/13NATERA : Announces New Early Priority Date cfDNA Patent, Files Suit Against Care..
PR
01/09NATERA : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit
PU
01/08NATERA : To Webcast Live Presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ..
PR
01/06NATERA : Announces Achievement of $55 Million In Pharma Contracts and Issuance o..
PR
2019NATERA : Receives Final Medicare Coverage for Prospera™ Organ Transplant R..
PR
2019NATERA : Panorama Publication Demonstrates Utility of Measuring Individual Fetal..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 297 M
EBIT 2019 -127 M
Net income 2019 -131 M
Finance 2019 292 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,26x
EV / Sales2020 7,51x
Capitalization 2 745 M
Chart NATERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Natera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,50  $
Last Close Price 35,40  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Chapman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Rabinowitz Executive Chairman
Robert A. Schueren Chief Operating Officer
Michael Brophy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan Sheena Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATERA, INC.5.08%2 748
BIOMÉRIEUX16.38%11 789
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.24.90%6 872
DIASORIN S.P.A.-0.95%6 825
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO LTD--.--%3 004
MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%2 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group