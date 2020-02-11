Natera : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit

Feb. 11, 2020

We are aware of magistrate Judge Burke's preliminary recommendation in CareDx's patent suit against Natera and Eurofins Viracor, Inc. (Civil Action No. 19-567-CFC-CJB; Civil Action No. 19-1804-CFC-CJB). Natera will continue to vigorously defend against CareDx's claims while also pursuing CareDx for its infringement of Natera's intellectual property rights. We are confident that we will prevail in this suit should it proceed and do not expect this suit to impact our commercialization plans or disrupt our operations in any way.