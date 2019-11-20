National Agricultural : Cancellation of listing

香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司

(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

ANNOUNCEMENT

In relation to the matter of

National Agricultural Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1236)

Cancellation of listing

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange") announced that with effect from 9:00 am on 22 November 2019, the listing of the shares of National Agricultural Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be cancelled under Rule 6.01A.

The Exchange announces that the listing of the Company's shares will be cancelled with effect from 9:00 am on 22 November 2019 under Rule 6.01A.

Trading in the Company's shares has been suspended since 28 March 2017. Under Rule 6.01A, the Exchange may delist the Company if trading does not resume by 31 July 2019.

On 4 July 2017, the Securities and Futures Commission exercised its powers under section 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules to direct the Exchange to suspend dealings in the shares of the Company.

The Company failed to resume trading in its shares by 31 July 2019. On 9 August 2019, the Listing Committee decided to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Exchange under Rule 6.01A.

On 20 August 2019, the Company sought a review of the Listing Committee's decision by the Listing Review Committee. On 15 November 2019, the Listing Review Committee upheld the decision of the Listing Committee to cancel the Company's listing. Accordingly, the Exchange will cancel the Company's listing with effect from 9:00 am on 22 November 2019.

The Exchange has requested the Company to publish an announcement on the cancellation of its listing.

…/2