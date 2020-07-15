Day Traders Pile into Aussie Sharemarket Amid Crisis

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Surging numbers of day traders attempting to mitigate the financial fallout from the Covid-19 crisis by buying and selling shares are unsettling Australia's corporate watchdog.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Chairman James Shipton told a Parliamentary committee that a key concern about how local capital markets are functioning through the crisis was the "uptick in retail participation," which has risen significantly compared to a year earlier.

"This is one of the unintended consequences of the cautionary attitude of many Australians right now... whereby they are day trading or trading in stock markets and sophisticated financial products," he said. "Because they are trying to manage their risks, they are trying to manage their finances in these extreme circumstances, and unfortunately that is very difficult to do."

In June, the average daily number of cash-market trades, which includes equities, was 5% higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the average daily value traded on-market of 7.7 billion Australian dollars ($5.39 billion) was up 40% on a year ago, according to recent figures from the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd.

National Australia Bank Ltd. said retail investors have been trading more regularly during the crisis, with new applications to its Nabtrade platform more than quadrupling across March, April and May. Trading volumes nearly doubled over the some period, while logins were up 50%.

"We noted a rush to start investing as March wore on, with a record six-fold jump in new applications in the week the market reached its low point," said Gemma Dale, Nabtrade's director for self-managed super funds and investor behavior.

Mr. Shipton on Wednesday warned more novice investors to take care when investing.

"We would actually implore retail investors, those who haven't invested much in the stock market in recent times to be very careful, very considered, very cautious and don't go in too headstrong into trading or trying to trade yourself," he said.

Still, Mr. Shipton said Australia's capital markets had remained strong and efficient through the pandemic, but companies couldn't relax.

"Directors and officers need to carefully consider how they are updating the market to ensure that the market remains fully informed. This is difficult in this environment," he said.

ASIC, along with the ASX, has issued a range of relief measures, including allowing for 'virtual' annual general meetings. Mr. Shipton said these would continue to be monitored.

"We have a team, this is by way of example, that is actively monitoring the provision of these, the holding of these meetings, how they are being held, the efficient of these meetings, how these meetings are hopefully maintaining the fundamental rights of shareholders to be heard and ask questions," he said.

