Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Day Traders Pile into Aussie Sharemarket Amid Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:03am EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Surging numbers of day traders attempting to mitigate the financial fallout from the Covid-19 crisis by buying and selling shares are unsettling Australia's corporate watchdog.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Chairman James Shipton told a Parliamentary committee that a key concern about how local capital markets are functioning through the crisis was the "uptick in retail participation," which has risen significantly compared to a year earlier.

"This is one of the unintended consequences of the cautionary attitude of many Australians right now... whereby they are day trading or trading in stock markets and sophisticated financial products," he said. "Because they are trying to manage their risks, they are trying to manage their finances in these extreme circumstances, and unfortunately that is very difficult to do."

In June, the average daily number of cash-market trades, which includes equities, was 5% higher than the previous year. Meanwhile, the average daily value traded on-market of 7.7 billion Australian dollars ($5.39 billion) was up 40% on a year ago, according to recent figures from the Australian Securities Exchange Ltd.

National Australia Bank Ltd. said retail investors have been trading more regularly during the crisis, with new applications to its Nabtrade platform more than quadrupling across March, April and May. Trading volumes nearly doubled over the some period, while logins were up 50%.

"We noted a rush to start investing as March wore on, with a record six-fold jump in new applications in the week the market reached its low point," said Gemma Dale, Nabtrade's director for self-managed super funds and investor behavior.

Mr. Shipton on Wednesday warned more novice investors to take care when investing.

"We would actually implore retail investors, those who haven't invested much in the stock market in recent times to be very careful, very considered, very cautious and don't go in too headstrong into trading or trying to trade yourself," he said.

Still, Mr. Shipton said Australia's capital markets had remained strong and efficient through the pandemic, but companies couldn't relax.

"Directors and officers need to carefully consider how they are updating the market to ensure that the market remains fully informed. This is difficult in this environment," he said.

ASIC, along with the ASX, has issued a range of relief measures, including allowing for 'virtual' annual general meetings. Mr. Shipton said these would continue to be monitored.

"We have a team, this is by way of example, that is actively monitoring the provision of these, the holding of these meetings, how they are being held, the efficient of these meetings, how these meetings are hopefully maintaining the fundamental rights of shareholders to be heard and ask questions," he said.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED -0.46% 83.88 End-of-day quote.6.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.70037 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.39% 18.1 End-of-day quote.-26.51%
S&P/ASX 200 1.88% 6052.9 Real-time Quote.-10.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
03:03aDay Traders Pile into Aussie Sharemarket Amid Crisis
DJ
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/13NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australia business conditions rebound in June, before ..
RE
07/09GLOBAL MARKETS : Asian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension
RE
07/09Oil slips as coronavirus fears offset gasoline recovery signs
RE
07/08Australian banks extend loan holiday for struggling borrowers
RE
07/07Dollar regains footing as investors eye lockdown risks
RE
07/02NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Personal guarantees and Deeds of Company Arrangement (..
AQ
06/30NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB accepting applications for second round of FHLDS
PU
06/29KKR, Apollo Among Potential Buyers of NAB Unit, Reuters Reports
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 651 M 12 339 M 12 339 M
Net income 2020 3 395 M 2 373 M 2 373 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 59 445 M 41 397 M 41 555 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 35 245
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,92 AUD
Last Close Price 18,10 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-26.51%41 397
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.95%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.13%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.22%141 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group