NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
26.94 AUD   -1.32%
09:31pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : A new $2.4 million banking hub for Tamworth
PU
08/27ISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
08/25Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
RE
National Australia Bank : A new $2.4 million banking hub for Tamworth

08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NAB has today announced a new $2.4 million hub that will bring NAB's branch and business banking facilities together under one roof, located in the heart of Tamworth at 288-290 Peel Street.

Construction on the new banking hub will commence in early 2020 and is expected to open in April 2020. This will coincide with the closure of NAB's Tamworth West branch and relocation of the 400 Peel Street branch, bringing NAB's full offering together in a central location.

The new hub will be home to 60 team members that will support Tamworth customers with Retail, Business Banking, Agribusiness and Private Wealth banking.

In addition, NAB will also be installing three SmartATMs, a business deposit machine, coin deposit machine and a quick-change machine that will be available to customers 24/7.

NAB Retail Customer Executive, Kim Dahler said NAB's significant investment in Tamworth would ensure NAB can continue to support its customers with their banking needs for the long-term.

'We love being part of the Tamworth community and have been listening to their feedback.

'Customers told us that they want to bank with us at a time and place that is convenient for them and our new-look branch will ensure that our customers have the services they need,' Ms Dahler said.

'Providing exceptional service to our customers while construction of our new business banking hub is underway is our highest priority. Our customers will be able to continue to visit us at both the Tamworth West and 400 Peel Street branches right up until we open the new hub in April next year.'

The recently operational Regional and Agribusiness Connect Centre, which serves small business customers from across the state, will also relocate to the new hub.

Tamworth's Managing Partner Warrick Grieve said NAB had a long history in Tamworth dating back to 1869 and was proud to see the bank's continued commitment to the city.

'Tamworth is a prosperous and progressive city built on manufacturing, agriculture and community services - today's announcement is testimony to NAB's dedication to our city's continuing success,' Mr Grieve said.

'In the past month we have seen 21 bankers start in the connect centre with only one new role to fill. The feedback from customers has been really positive and they are getting access to banking at the times that suit their busy schedules.'

In March this year, NAB announced that as part of our commitment to rural and regional Australia, we would keep open branches in these areas until at least January 2021. Due to the advanced stage of development of the Tamworth Regional and Agribusiness Connect Centre and significant investment in upgrading our services in Tamworth, the announcement included that the closure of Tamworth West branch would continue, however there will be no job losses.

Media

Kasey Ellison

M: +61 (0) 436 615 556

Calum Young

M: +61 (0) 472 863 630

NAB Media Line

M: +61 (0) 3 8641 0180

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:30:04 UTC
