National Australia Bank : Addressing Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability

NAB has an important role to play in supporting our customers and the community in the orderly transition to a low carbon economy.

The actions we are announcing today as part of the 2019 NAB Sustainability Report are an extension of our existing climate change strategy, which has been in place for some time.

NAB has advised customers and a range of stakeholders on this decision to ensure transparency and clarity on our position.

We are adapting how we manage our portfolio, aligned with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming to less than two degrees Celsius, striving for 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels while supporting security of energy supply in Australia and New Zealand and working with customers, related suppliers and their employees and communities in which they operate.

NAB will review our targets each year against the latest global climate scenarios and relevant technology developments.

Our latest actions are: