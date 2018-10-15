National Australia Bank : Australia Post partnership to provide customers 3500 more locations to...

NAB has today announced it intends to renew its long-standing partnership with Australia Post to provide over-the-counter banking services to customers.

NAB Chief Customer Officer - Consumer Banking, Mike Baird, said: 'We're always looking for ways to be better for our customers, and to provide a range of options for them to do their banking - whether that's in person, over the phone, at an ATM, or through digital channels'.

NAB customers can continue to conveniently deposit and withdraw cash, check their account balances, and complete business transactions at more than 3500 Bank@Post locations around the country.

'Our investment in this partnership will help Australia Post improve its over-the-counter banking services and facilities to provide a great experience to our customers,' Mr Baird said.

NAB is committed to finding new and better ways to support customers in regional and rural Australia, and has recently made a number of decisions support these communities.

With more than 2,500 Bank@Post locations in regional and rural Australia, this partnership will help ensure NAB customers in these communities can continue to access over-the counter banking services.

'This investment with Australia Post is another example of NAB acting to better support its customers in communities right across the country,' Mr Baird said.