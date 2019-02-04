Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
  Report  
News 
02/04/2019 | 05:13pm EST

National Australia Bank : CEO Cancels Planned Leave

02/04/2019 | 05:13pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--The chief executive of National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU) said he has cancelled planned long service leave and will double down on efforts to overhaul one of the country's biggest banks following a yearlong judicial probe of misconduct in the financial industry.

"I will lead this personally and visibly," Andrew Thorburn said in a statement on Tuesday. "I am proud to be CEO of NAB, and am more determined than ever to lead NAB with even greater urgency and intensity and show through our ongoing actions that we do what we say."

Mr. Thorburn had planned to take a months' leave following the release of a final report into Australia's banking sector, which was released on Monday and included 76 recommendations that seek to tighten legislation and hold banks and other financial institutions to account for misdeeds.

He said NAB will engage constructively on issues raised in the report that directly concern the lender and have been referred to the regulator.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 520 M
EBIT 2019 9 721 M
Net income 2019 6 592 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,17%
P/E ratio 2019 10,26
P/E ratio 2020 9,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 66 076 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.-1.16%47 905
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
