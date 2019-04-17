National Australia Bank : Customer Compensation Bill Rises

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU) flagged a hit to earnings and warned its dividend settings would be reviewed as charges for remediating customers for past failings almost doubles.

NAB, one of the biggest lenders in Australia and New Zealand, said it would absorb an additional 525 million Australian dollars (US$377 million) to cover a jump in provisions for its remediation program, which would cut its first-half cash earnings by about A$325 million.

The charges, which largely related to problems in the bank's wealth-management business, brings total provisions for customer remediation to A$1.1 billion by the end of March.

"We are putting things right where we have treated our customers poorly and making sure that they are compensated more quickly," said Philip Chronican, who is interim chief executive and has been elected chairman after the bank's CEO and chairman both agreed to step down after being strongly criticized in the final report of a judicial review of misconduct in Australia's financial industry.

Each of Australia's big banks have stepped up efforts to repay customers for issues including for fees charged where no service was provided, booking hundreds of millions of dollars in charges for compensation and remediation programs.

Former high court judge Kenneth Hayne, who led a yearlong investigation into the financial industry, earlier this year issued a three-volume final report that made a number of recommendations for reforming the sector and its regulators.

Some of the government-ordered royal commission inquiry's harshest criticism focused on numerous cases in which financial-advice fees were charged to customers who received no services. The fees scandal added to a raft of misconduct revealed by the inquiry that included inappropriate advice and bullying of customers, lying to regulators, and fees charged to dead people.

Mr. Hayne singled out former NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn and outgoing Chairman Ken Henry in his final report, saying he wasn't confident lessons had been learned from past misconduct and that he wasn't convinced that NAB was willing to accept responsibility.

On Thursday, Mr. Chronican said the bank had made about 360,000 payments to customers since last June, totalling about A$145 million, and bank currently has around 350 people dedicated to remediating customers and would have 500 across the company as it brought more discipline to resolving issues and making sure they didn't happen again.

The spike in remediation charges stem from, among other things, advice that wasn't compliant in NAB's financial planning arm, adviser service fees, consumer credit-insurance sales through some bank channels, and banking-related matters including provisions for incorrectly changing fees on some fee-exempt transactions.

The bank said that the matters remained subject to a review by its auditors and that its board would review NAB's dividend. Some analysts have questioned whether the payout ratio was sustainable, given the pressures of remediation costs, as well as revenue headwinds as the property market in Australia continues to cool.

Last year, NAB recorded a net profit of A$2.58 billion and cash earnings of A$3.29 billion, excluding restructuring costs, for the financial first-half through March.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com