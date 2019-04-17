Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : Customer Compensation Bill Rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU) flagged a hit to earnings and warned its dividend settings would be reviewed as charges for remediating customers for past failings almost doubles.

NAB, one of the biggest lenders in Australia and New Zealand, said it would absorb an additional 525 million Australian dollars (US$377 million) to cover a jump in provisions for its remediation program, which would cut its first-half cash earnings by about A$325 million.

The charges, which largely related to problems in the bank's wealth-management business, brings total provisions for customer remediation to A$1.1 billion by the end of March.

"We are putting things right where we have treated our customers poorly and making sure that they are compensated more quickly," said Philip Chronican, who is interim chief executive and has been elected chairman after the bank's CEO and chairman both agreed to step down after being strongly criticized in the final report of a judicial review of misconduct in Australia's financial industry.

Each of Australia's big banks have stepped up efforts to repay customers for issues including for fees charged where no service was provided, booking hundreds of millions of dollars in charges for compensation and remediation programs.

Former high court judge Kenneth Hayne, who led a yearlong investigation into the financial industry, earlier this year issued a three-volume final report that made a number of recommendations for reforming the sector and its regulators.

Some of the government-ordered royal commission inquiry's harshest criticism focused on numerous cases in which financial-advice fees were charged to customers who received no services. The fees scandal added to a raft of misconduct revealed by the inquiry that included inappropriate advice and bullying of customers, lying to regulators, and fees charged to dead people.

Mr. Hayne singled out former NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn and outgoing Chairman Ken Henry in his final report, saying he wasn't confident lessons had been learned from past misconduct and that he wasn't convinced that NAB was willing to accept responsibility.

On Thursday, Mr. Chronican said the bank had made about 360,000 payments to customers since last June, totalling about A$145 million, and bank currently has around 350 people dedicated to remediating customers and would have 500 across the company as it brought more discipline to resolving issues and making sure they didn't happen again.

The spike in remediation charges stem from, among other things, advice that wasn't compliant in NAB's financial planning arm, adviser service fees, consumer credit-insurance sales through some bank channels, and banking-related matters including provisions for incorrectly changing fees on some fee-exempt transactions.

The bank said that the matters remained subject to a review by its auditors and that its board would review NAB's dividend. Some analysts have questioned whether the payout ratio was sustainable, given the pressures of remediation costs, as well as revenue headwinds as the property market in Australia continues to cool.

Last year, NAB recorded a net profit of A$2.58 billion and cash earnings of A$3.29 billion, excluding restructuring costs, for the financial first-half through March.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
08:03pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Customer Compensation Bill Rises
DJ
04/08NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Tracking international payments in real time now a rea..
PU
04/05ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
03/25NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB announces relief package for Tropical Cyclone Vero..
PU
03/24NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB puts an end to ‘Introducer' payments program
PU
03/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Luxurious lives of women accused over $40m fraud
AQ
03/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Luxurious lives of women accused over $40m fraud
AQ
03/19NAB TELLS REGIONAL AND RURAL AUSTRAL : We will keep our branches open
PU
03/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB commits to additional support measures for Queensl..
PU
03/11NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Ventures invests in fintech start-up Earnd
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 099 M
EBIT 2019 9 810 M
Net income 2019 6 584 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,50%
P/E ratio 2019 10,84
P/E ratio 2020 10,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,75x
Capitalization 70 311 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.3.91%50 615
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.81%360 838
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA13.42%308 186
BANK OF AMERICA21.27%288 012
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION21.35%246 718
WELLS FARGO3.41%216 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About