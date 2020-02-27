National Australia Bank : Defence of the Grandfathered Commission Class Action

NULIS Nominees, the Trustee of the MLC Super Fund, has today filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to the class action brought by IMF Bentham and William Roberts Lawyers.

The proceedings relate to the decision by NULIS to maintain grandfathered commission arrangements for the former members of The Universal Super Scheme (TUSS) on the transfer of those TUSS members to the MLC Super Fund by successor fund transfer.

NULIS denies the allegation it breached its trustee obligations to act in the best interests of the former TUSS members and is defending the class action.