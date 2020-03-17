Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : Dividend/Distribution - NABPB

03/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NABPB - CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-12-20

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 17, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.67420000

Ex Date

Friday May 29, 2020

Record Date

Monday June 1, 2020

Payment Date

Wednesday June 17, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

12004044937

1.3

ASX issuer code

NAB

  1. The announcement isNew announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 17, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NABPB

ASX +Security Description

CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-12-20

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of one quarter

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday June 16, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday June 1, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday May 29, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday June 17, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.67420000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.67420000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.67420000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

3D.1

Start date of payment period

3D.2 End date of payment period

Tuesday March 17, 2020

Tuesday June 16, 2020

3D.3

Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5

Number of days in the dividend/distribution period

92

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

0.5710 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

3 month Bank Bill Rate set on 17 March 2020.

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin

3.2500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Margin is 3.2500% as determined under the Bookbuild.

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate

-1.1463 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

2.6747 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

3 month Bank Bill Rate set on 17 March 2020: 0.5710% p.a.

Plus Margin:

3.2500% p.a.

Total:

3.8210% p.a.

Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate)

0.70

Dividend Rate:

2.6747% p.a.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Record Date for NAB Convertible Preference Shares II (ASX code: NABPB) is 11 Business Days before the Payment Date (or as otherwise described by the ASX Listing Rules).

URL link to a copy of the prospectus for further information about the security:

www.nab.com.au/nab-convertible-preference-shares-II-prospectus

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:11 UTC
