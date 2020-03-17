National Australia Bank : Dividend/Distribution - NABPB
03/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
NABPB - CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-12-20
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 17, 2020
Distribution Amount
$ 0.67420000
Ex Date
Friday May 29, 2020
Record Date
Monday June 1, 2020
Payment Date
Wednesday June 17, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
12004044937
1.3
ASX issuer code
NAB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 17, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
NABPB
ASX +Security Description
CNV PREF 3-BBSW+3.25% PERP NON-CUM RED T-12-20
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of one quarter
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday June 16, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date
Monday June 1, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday May 29, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday June 17, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.67420000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.67420000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
(%)
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.67420000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
3D.1
Start date of payment period
3D.2 End date of payment period
Tuesday March 17, 2020
Tuesday June 16, 2020
3D.3
Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
3D.5
Number of days in the dividend/distribution period
92
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
0.5710 %
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
3 month Bank Bill Rate set on 17 March 2020.
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin
3.2500 %
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
Margin is 3.2500% as determined under the Bookbuild.
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate
-1.1463 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
2.6747 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
3 month Bank Bill Rate set on 17 March 2020: 0.5710% p.a.
Plus Margin:
3.2500% p.a.
Total:
3.8210% p.a.
Multiplied by (1 - Tax Rate)
0.70
Dividend Rate:
2.6747% p.a.
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Record Date for NAB Convertible Preference Shares II (ASX code: NABPB) is 11 Business Days before the Payment Date (or as otherwise described by the ASX Listing Rules).
URL link to a copy of the prospectus for further information about the security:
nab-convertible-preference-shares-II-prospectus
www.nab.com.au/
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Disclaimer
NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:11 UTC
