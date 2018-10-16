National Australia Bank : JBWere full member of RIAA

JBWere has become a full member of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), the peak industry body representing responsible, ethical and impact investors across Australia and New Zealand.

RIAA focuses on encouraging investment in sustainable assets and shaping responsible financial markets underpinned by strong returns.

RIAA has over 220 members, including superannuation funds, fund managers, consultants, researchers and community trusts that manage more than $9 trillion in assets.

'Responsible investments already account for more than half of all professionally managed assets in Australia, up from 16% in 2014[1] and this will only continue to grow,' said Chief Investment Officer (JBWere) James Wright.

'Over the long-term, we believe that integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into the investment research, analysis, selection and monitoring process will deliver better portfolio outcomes for our clients.

JBWere already has extensive socially responsible investing (SRI) capability through its partnership with MSCI[2], one of the leading providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research globally.

'Integration of ESG factors into the investment process is often perceived as best practice investment management.

'ESG integration is about how effectively a company is being managed in the broadest sense - it is not a 'values-based' judgement on the nature of the activities the company undertakes. And it's something more and more of our clients are interested in - they have a deep social conscience and want the right fit for their investments,' Mr Wright said.

[1] Source: Global Sustainable Investment Alliance

[2] Morgan Stanley Capital International 'MSCI'