National Australia Bank : NAB CEO statement on economic stimulus

Statement to be attributed to NAB CEO Ross McEwan:

'We welcome the Government's economic response. In particular, these targeted measures will help small businesses and vulnerable Australians at a critical time.

'Banks are well placed to support the Australian community through this unprecedented situation. We encourage small businesses doing it tough to contact their banker to discuss what we can do to help them through - including things like deferral, extension or restructuring of loans.

'NAB kept lending through the GFC and we will do the same now.'