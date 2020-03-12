Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB CEO statement on economic stimulus

03/12/2020 | 02:19am EDT

Statement to be attributed to NAB CEO Ross McEwan:

'We welcome the Government's economic response. In particular, these targeted measures will help small businesses and vulnerable Australians at a critical time.

'Banks are well placed to support the Australian community through this unprecedented situation. We encourage small businesses doing it tough to contact their banker to discuss what we can do to help them through - including things like deferral, extension or restructuring of loans.

'NAB kept lending through the GFC and we will do the same now.'

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:18:04 UTC
