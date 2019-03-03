Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB and Western Sydney University back local start-up economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 09:44pm EST

National Australia Bank (NAB) and Western Sydney University (WSU) have unveiled a commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation in Western Sydney, extending their partnership with Western Sydney University's award-winning Launch Pad Business Incubator for three years.

The additional investment into Launch Pad's projects is just one part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by NAB and WSU.

Anthony Healy, Chief Customer Officer - Business and Private Banking said the partnership also includes plans for co-location of university services at NAB's new high-rise offices at Parramatta Square and the development of education programs for NAB customers.

Employment pathways and work experience opportunities for Western Sydney University students at NAB will also be explored.

'Western Sydney is experiencing an investment boom - they are the third largest regional economy in Australia and home to more than 240,000 local businesses. We have over 1600 NAB employees in Western Sydney to support and partner with our customers,' Mr Healy said.

'Collaborating with academic bodies like WSU through the Launch Pad Business Incubator ensures we stay connected to the local community and continue to foster local entrepreneurship,' he added.

NAB will be the anchor tenant in new offices in Parramatta Square from 2020, accommodating a significant number of NAB bankers and further accelerating NAB's investment in the Western Sydney economy.

'Our proximity to Western Sydney University will enhance the connection between the university and our bankers, ensuring customers access valuable insights to keep growing their business or start-up,' Mr Healy said.

This announcement also complements the University's 'Western Sydney Innovation Corridor' economic development strategy.

'As Australia's fastest growing regional economy, Western Sydney has the investment and entrepreneurial spirit to transform the region into a global technology hub - we will drive new industries and create smart jobs for the future,' said Professor Scott Holmes, Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Professor Scott Holmes, Senior Deputy Vice Chancellor added: 'We are delighted to partner with NAB for a further three years and work together with Australia's biggest business bank to support, foster and grow Australia's next growth story, happening right here in Western Sydney.'

About Launch Pad Business Incubator

  • Established in 2015, Launch Pad is a one-stop shop business and innovation support program that provides facilities, assistance and resources for start-up and high growth technology based businesses in Western Sydney.
  • Launch Pad Business Incubator, supported by NAB and other partners, has supported the creation of 365 new jobs in the start-up community.
  • For the entrepreneur, Launch Pad promotes an end-to-end innovation experience, augmented by direct engagement with the applied research and expertise of one of Australia's largest and fastest growing universities.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 02:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
09:44pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB and Western Sydney University back local start-up ..
PU
02/19NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB offers $500m in concessional loans to flood affect..
PU
02/19NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Bendigo Bank Targets New Borrowers with Home Loan Rate..
AQ
02/18AUSTRALIAN FIRST : Cyber security to be taught in classrooms from 2019
PU
02/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB announces NSW Fire relief package
PU
02/11NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB donates $100,000 to support flood recovery and sen..
PU
02/11ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Climb After Holiday Break, Driven By Trade-deal Ho..
DJ
02/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian sovereign fund criticizes NAB's leadership ..
RE
02/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon
02/08NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Police investigate NAB boss`s former staffer over alle..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 510 M
EBIT 2019 9 873 M
Net income 2019 6 584 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,68%
P/E ratio 2019 10,86
P/E ratio 2020 10,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,64x
Capitalization 69 797 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 27,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.4.45%49 385
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.90%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.27%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.