NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB announces QLD and NSW bushfire relief package

0
09/09/2019 | 12:42am EDT

National Australia Bank has today announced its disaster relief package for customers affected by the bushfires in south-east Queensland and northern NSW.

Measures available to customers include:

  • Credit card and personal loan relief where appropriate;
  • Suspending home and personal loan repayments;
  • Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities;
  • Waiving costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early;
  • Waiving home loan and personal loan application fees;
  • Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities;
  • Support to restructure other existing bank facilities; and
  • Provision of support and counselling by making NAB's Employee Assistance Program available to customers.

NAB Retail General Manager Regional for Queensland, Wayne Atkinson said it's been a difficult time for people in the affected areas.

'We know this has impacted a lot of people - we are here to help and the number one priority is to stay safe,' Mr Atkinson said.

'We are here to support all NAB customers, employees and the wider community. Anyone who needs assistance or advice can contact us so we can discuss their circumstances and work out the best way to help.'

Further assistance for customers who need help:

  • Visit their nearest open NAB branch, contact their banker directly or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 (8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT).
  • Small business customers call 1300 961 577.
  • Agri customers contact their banker.
  • For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013.
  • For property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

Media:

NAB Media Line: (03) 8641 0180

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 04:41:04 UTC
