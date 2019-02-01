Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB announces QLD flood relief package

02/01/2019 | 09:29am EST

National Australia Bank has today announced its disaster relief package for customers affected by the storms and flooding in North Queensland.

Measures available to customers include:

  • Credit card and personal loan relief where appropriate;
  • Suspending home and personal loan repayments;
  • Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities;
  • Waiving costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early;
  • Waiving home loan and personal loan application fees;
  • Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities;
  • Support to restructure other existing bank facilities; and
  • Provision of support and counselling by making NAB's Employee Assistance Program available to customers.

'It's been a difficult time for people in North Queensland who have experienced storms and flooding, and our thoughts are with them,' said Wayne Tawse, NAB Retail Customer Executive for North Queensland.

'We are here to support all NAB customers, employees and the wider community. Anyone who needs assistance or advice can contact us so we can discuss their circumstances and work out the best way to help. From staff who need time off, to customers needing to take a break from their mortgage repayments, we are here to help.'

Further assistance

  • Customers who need help with their finances can visit their nearest open NAB branch, contact their banker directly or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 (8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT).
  • Small business customers that need help can call 1300 961 577.
  • Agri customers that need help can contact their banker.
  • For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013.
  • For Property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

Media:

NAB Media Line: (03) 8641 0180

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 14:28:10 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
