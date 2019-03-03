National Australia Bank : NAB announces bushfire relief package for south-east Victoria

National Australia Bank has today announced its disaster relief package for customers affected by the bushfires in south-east Victoria.

Measures available to customers include:

Credit card and personal loan relief where appropriate;

Suspending home and personal loan repayments;

Support to manage existing agribusiness bank facilities;

Waiving costs and charges for withdrawing term deposits early;

Waiving home loan and personal loan application fees;

Support to restructure other existing bank facilities; and

Provision of support and counselling by making NAB's Employee Assistance Program available to customers.

'It's been a difficult time for people in these areas in south-east Victoria who have experienced fire damage, and our thoughts are with them,' said Andrew Gregory, NAB General Manager Regional Retail Victoria.

'We are here to support all NAB customers, employees and the wider community. Anyone who needs assistance or advice can contact us so we can discuss their circumstances and work out the best way to help. From staff who need time off, to customers needing to take a break from their mortgage repayments, we are here to help.'

Further assistance

Customers who need help with their finances can visit their nearest open NAB branch, contact their banker directly or call NAB Assist on 1800 701 599 (8am-8pm Mon-Fri, or 9am-1pm on Saturdays AEST/AEDT).

Small business customers that need help can call 1300 961 577.

Agri customers that need help can contact their banker.

For emergency claims, or general insurance, call 1300 555 013.

For Property and motor vehicle insurance assistance, call 132 652.

