National Australia Bank : NAB appoints Group Chief People Officer

National Australia Bank today announced the appointment of Susan Ferrier as Group Chief People Officer.

Ms Ferrier has extensive experience as a Chief People Officer and in other senior executive human resources roles, working in Australia and overseas for multi-jurisdictional businesses.

She has worked closely with Boards and executive teams in sectors across global financial services, including at HSBC, Deutsche Bank, ING Barings and Barclays, and most recently in professional services firm KPMG.

NAB Chief Executive Officer and Chairman-elect Philip Chronican: 'I'm pleased to be appointing someone of Susan's calibre to this role. She is a deeply experienced human resources executive who has led large transformation and culture change programs, increasing leadership capability and engagement. Susan also has a passion for developing diverse and inclusive workplaces.

'This is a very important role on our Executive Leadership team and for our bank.

'To deliver on our strategy and to meet the expectations of our customers and the community, we must have the right culture and right plan in place to build the capability of our people and attract the best talent.'

Ms Ferrier will join NAB on 1 October 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Career History and Qualifications - Ms Susan Ferrier:

2011 - 2019

KPMG Sydney

Global Head of People

Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity

National Managing Partner, People, Performance & Culture

National Head of People, Performance & Culture

2006 - 2010

Allens Arthur Robinson Sydney

Director, People and Development

2004 - 2006

HSBC London

Global Head of HR for GIB, Research, Private Equity and Global Relationship Management

2001 - 2004

Deutsche Bank London

Director, Head of HR for GCF Europe

1994 - 2000

Various senior human resources roles London

ING Barings; NatWest Markets and; Barclays

Ms Ferrier has a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts from University of Sydney and completed her post-graduate studies in The Netherlands. She has an MBA at Nijenrode University, The Netherlands.