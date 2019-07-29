Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
07/29
28.58 AUD   +0.32%
07:40pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB appoints Group Chief People Officer
07/26Australia's NAB says 13,000 customers' personal data breached
07/26NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB apologises to customers for data breach
National Australia Bank : NAB appoints Group Chief People Officer

07/29/2019

National Australia Bank today announced the appointment of Susan Ferrier as Group Chief People Officer.

Ms Ferrier has extensive experience as a Chief People Officer and in other senior executive human resources roles, working in Australia and overseas for multi-jurisdictional businesses.

She has worked closely with Boards and executive teams in sectors across global financial services, including at HSBC, Deutsche Bank, ING Barings and Barclays, and most recently in professional services firm KPMG.

NAB Chief Executive Officer and Chairman-elect Philip Chronican: 'I'm pleased to be appointing someone of Susan's calibre to this role. She is a deeply experienced human resources executive who has led large transformation and culture change programs, increasing leadership capability and engagement. Susan also has a passion for developing diverse and inclusive workplaces.

'This is a very important role on our Executive Leadership team and for our bank.

'To deliver on our strategy and to meet the expectations of our customers and the community, we must have the right culture and right plan in place to build the capability of our people and attract the best talent.'

Ms Ferrier will join NAB on 1 October 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Career History and Qualifications - Ms Susan Ferrier:

2011 - 2019
KPMG Sydney
Global Head of People
Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity
National Managing Partner, People, Performance & Culture
National Head of People, Performance & Culture

2006 - 2010
Allens Arthur Robinson Sydney
Director, People and Development

2004 - 2006
HSBC London
Global Head of HR for GIB, Research, Private Equity and Global Relationship Management

2001 - 2004
Deutsche Bank London
Director, Head of HR for GCF Europe

1994 - 2000
Various senior human resources roles London
ING Barings; NatWest Markets and; Barclays

Ms Ferrier has a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts from University of Sydney and completed her post-graduate studies in The Netherlands. She has an MBA at Nijenrode University, The Netherlands.

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 23:39:07 UTC
