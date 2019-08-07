Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB arranges a world-first green bond that will make Australian shoppi...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

National Australia Bank (NAB) today priced a $300 million green bond that will help improve the environmental performance of shopping centres owned by QIC Shopping Centre Fund (QSCF), one of the largest shopping centre landlords in Australia.

The QSCF green bond is the world's first Climate Bond-certified green bond to be issued by a retail property landlord. It will fund the continued evolution of, and investments in, energy efficiency to improve the environmental performance of Toowoomba's Grand Central, Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast and Eastland in Melbourne.

Improvements include energy efficient technologies such as new building management systems, LED lighting, upgraded heating and cooling systems, as well as exploring a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) program. The work is expected to reduce each of the centres' greenhouse gas emissions intensity by more than 35 per cent over the next three years.

NAB Chief Customer Officer Corporate & Institutional Banking David Gall said the bond is an important milestone for sustainable investments.

'This transaction has created a new way for commercial property owners such as QIC to diversify funding sources and drive improvements in environmental sustainability of their buildings,' Mr Gall said.

'NAB is proud to help QIC finance its transition towards a low carbon economy and bring yet another market first green bond to the Australian market.

This is the seventh green or sustainable bond NAB has brought to market so far in 2019, and is the 25th green, social and sustainability bond to date. In arranging this bond, NAB also helped QSCF develop a Sustainability Financing Framework so that it can continue to raise debt funding via more green bonds, green loans, social bonds or sustainability bonds.'

QSCF Manager Michael Fattouh said the green bond was well received by investors across Asia and Australia, attracting investors with green and ESG investment mandates who are new to QSCF. Australia's Clean Energy Finance Corp made a cornerstone investment in the transaction.

'We are proud to have achieved this world first for the retail property sector and deliver on the objectives of our investors to make meaningful and tangible progress towards enhancing our sustainability performance,' Mr Fattouh said.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 23:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
06:51aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : tests cashless payment for small, solo merchants
AQ
01:48aAussie, New Zealand dollars seen defying gravity, even as gravity wins out - ..
RE
08/08NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : New class of NAB Mini Legends revealed
PU
08/07NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB arranges a world-first green bond that will make A..
PU
08/06NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : testing cashless payment acceptance for small, solo me..
AQ
08/05NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB backing small businesses to grow
PU
08/02RBS to miss profit target as Brexit warning signs build
RE
07/31Australia Banks' Compensation for Poor Financial Advice Tops A$100 Million So..
DJ
07/29NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB appoints Group Chief People Officer
PU
07/26Australia's NAB says 13,000 customers' personal data breached
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 711 M
EBIT 2019 9 455 M
Net income 2019 5 775 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,28x
Capitalization 79 498 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,81  AUD
Last Close Price 27,65  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.15.21%54 281
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.66%351 224
BANK OF AMERICA13.19%264 170
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.65%263 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.69%204 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%184 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group